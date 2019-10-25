OK, so the snooze button isn't making us more rested, but could it actually be making us feel less rested? Unfortunately, it seems like the answer is yes. Not only are you not getting extra rest, but you could also be setting yourself up to feel groggy all day.

While there is no specific research on the snooze button, studies of disrupted sleep make a compelling argument for breaking up with the button. In one study, participants who were repeated woken up four times during the night reported similar levels of fatigue as those who had gotten just four hours of sleep, even though the group that was woken up got a full eight hours of sleep. So, it probably isn't a stretch to say repeatedly being woken up by your alarm clock, followed by a brief sleep and another alarm might actually increase tiredness.

Another reason to be concerned about snoozing? It could contribute to what scientists call sleep inertia. Sleep inertia is the feeling of grogginess you experience just after waking that can impair your ability to perform simple tasks (think shampooing your hair twice by accident). While sleep inertia usually wears off within an hour of waking, waking up during the wrong sleep cycle may make it last up to four hours. This is especially true of REM and Stage 3 sleep. So if you hit the alarm and drift back into REM sleep, you could be feeling the effects until lunchtime. While more research is needed to determine whether there really is a link between the snooze button and grogginess, personal experience points to yes.