According to Kinnunen, research is still being conducted on the benefits of deep sleep for the body and brain, however, "there’s evidence that the 'flushing' that occurs during this stage is necessary for 'cleaning the brain' and making way for building new connections moving forward."

As far as how heart and respiratory rates help with this "flushing," research is still being conducted there, too, "but what we know for sure is that flushing response is strongest during sleep and is a sign that every part of your body is working together during deep sleep to promote repair," Kinnunen explains.

And if you’re missing out on deep sleep, you aren’t giving your body a chance to rebuild and recover from the demands of your day, he adds. "This is especially true for athletes who are putting extra strain on their bodies."