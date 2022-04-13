The Best Way To Wake Up — From A Sleep Doctor Who Never Needs A Morning Alarm

According to Breus, taking a cold shower is a prime way to wake yourself up and feel more alert first thing in the morning. And not only does a cold blast wake you up, but brief and intense cold exposure has also been linked with a balanced inflammatory response, improved sleep, muscle and joint health, and mood support.

As Breus notes, the energizing effects of a cold shower are directly related to the amount of time in cold exposure, so the longer you can stand the cold, the better. And as longevity expert and Harvard geneticist David Sinclair, Ph.D., previously explained on the mindbodygreen podcast, a cold plunge also activates the production of brown fat. Brown fat, which burns energy to create heat and manage body temperature, is super healthy, he explains.