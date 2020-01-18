mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

The 7 Best White Noise Machines To Put You To Sleep: Our Reviews 

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
white noise machines

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 18, 2020 — 14:07 PM

White noise machines have become a very popular tool for those needing an improved night’s sleep. Perhaps it’s because sleep issues have become such a troubling epidemic among adults: The National Sleep Foundation estimates that anywhere from 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders or intermittent sleep problems. If this sounds like you, white noise just might be your answer. 

If you need a short recap, white noise is a fuzzy sound created by blending together all the frequencies you can hear together. This sound is shown to have a few benefits, including improved sleep, reduced stress, improved focus, and more. Here, the best options on the market.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

For your eco-friendly option, this stylish sphere uses much less energy than your other sleeping machines. That’s because the white noise actually comes from a spinning fan inside that creates real, full-spectrum sound without blowing air (key in cold temps). But don’t mistake this for low-tech: Download the app to control the volume and schedule. 

White Noise Sound Machine, SNOOZ ($79.99)

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

Manta Sleep White Noise Machine

For those who want variety: this creates more than just white noise frequencies. In fact, there are 40 different tracks you can listen to—all deeply soothing. Try switching it up with the sounds of a campfire for a cozy night in or chirping birds come morning. 

White Noise Machine, Manta Sleep ($49.99)

Manta Sleep White Noise Machine

Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine

This easy-to-use, portable machine creates a peaceful space anywhere (it even comes with a lanyard to easily hang it up). Carry it along to your office, in your kid’s room, or your reading nook if you want  to drown out any distractions. 

Portable White Noise Machine, Marpac Rohm ($29.99)

Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine

iHome Zenergy Portable White Noise Sleep Therapy Machine

This doubles as a tool to help you fall asleep as well as zenn out during meditation. It has 12 different, highly curated sound settings—eight of which are white noise tones designed to reduce tension while falling asleep. But it also comes with a mode that follows the 4-7-8 breathing method, which is often used in meditation. 

Zenergy Portable White Noise Sleep Therapy Machine, iHome ($39.99)

iHome Zenergy Portable White Noise Sleep Therapy Machine

Marpac Classic White Noise Machine

We’d be remiss not to include the original model: Invented in 1962, this fan-based white noise machine is a best-selling classic for a reason. The ambient noise (technically speaking, the brand notes, they’re using “pink noise” even if the name suggests otherwise), has been putting people to sleep for decades. Buy it once, and it lasts, too.

Classic White Noise Machine, Marpac ($44.95)

Marpac Classic White Noise Machine

FitFirst Portable White Noise Machine

With a colorful light atop, this will not only create a soothing sound space—but it will creat a soothing space aesthetically, too. Keep it on your kid’s favorite color for their nightlight or set it to a warm golden tone to read before bed. 

Portable White Noise Machine, FitFirst ($39.99)

FitFirst Portable White Noise Machine

Douni Sleep Sound Machine

Not only does this faux wood cover very aesthetically pleasing (it’s just made for a millenial's Instagram-worthy apartment), but it comes with 7 white noise functions, 7 “fan” functions, and 10 nature sounds. Plus it comes with a headphone jack, so you can use it without disturbing anyone around you—which could come in handy for open floor work offices or the like. 

Sleep Sound Machine, Douni ($35.95)

Douni Sleep Sound Machine

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Is Bigger Always Better? Here's What Matters When It Comes To Brain Health

Abby Moore
Is Bigger Always Better? Here's What Matters When It Comes To Brain Health
Integrative Health

The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)

Sarah Regan
The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist & I Want You To Stop Doing This In 2020

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
I'm A Gastroenterologist & I Want You To Stop Doing This In 2020
Climate Change

5 Ways To Help Fix The Food System Every Time You Grocery Shop

Mark Hyman, M.D.
5 Ways To Help Fix The Food System Every Time You Grocery Shop
Recipes

Try This Cruciferous Veggie Stew: Because It's Winter & Gut Health Matters

Ray Cronise, B.Sc. & Julieanna Hever M.S., R.D., CPT
Try This Cruciferous Veggie Stew: Because It's Winter & Gut Health Matters
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says

Rebecca Dancer
Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says
Functional Food

Low FODMAP Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
Low FODMAP Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do
Recipes

This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce

Julie Morris
This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce
Food Trends

Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?

Abby Moore
Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?
Motivation

Your Dance Moves Are As Unique As Your Fingerprints, Scientists Find

Jamie Schneider
Your Dance Moves Are As Unique As Your Fingerprints, Scientists Find
Wellness Trends

How The 3 "Bombshell" Stars Stay Healthy (Spoiler: It's All Very Doable)

Christina Coughlin
How The 3 "Bombshell" Stars Stay Healthy (Spoiler: It's All Very Doable)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-white-noise-machines-our-reviews

Your article and new folder have been saved!