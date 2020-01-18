White noise machines have become a very popular tool for those needing an improved night’s sleep. Perhaps it’s because sleep issues have become such a troubling epidemic among adults: The National Sleep Foundation estimates that anywhere from 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders or intermittent sleep problems. If this sounds like you, white noise just might be your answer.

If you need a short recap, white noise is a fuzzy sound created by blending together all the frequencies you can hear together. This sound is shown to have a few benefits, including improved sleep, reduced stress, improved focus, and more. Here, the best options on the market.