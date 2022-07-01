7 Simple & Healthy Morning Habits To Start Your Day Off On The Right Foot

There’s not much you can do about waking up on the wrong side of the bed, but what you do have control over is how you structure your morning to support a good day. Taking some time before work to prioritize your body and mind sets a positive tone, and may even improve your mood and well-being over time.

If you already have a morning routine that you swear by, more power to you, but if you're looking for a little more guidance on how to start your day on the right foot, dietitian and gut health expert Kylie Ivanir, M.S., R.D. shares some of her favorite helpful tips on Instagram to nourish both the body and soul.