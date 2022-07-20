Only 15% Of People Have This Sleeping Style – Are You One Of Them?

The four sleep chronotypes relate to how the body's biological clock, aka circadian rhythm, operates, including when we're most energized during the day—and when we're not.

The lion and bear chronotypes of the world are your classic early-risers, while the wolf and dolphin chronotypes tend toward waking later in the day. And when you know which of the four you are, you can suit your schedule and lifestyle to the needs of your type, and moreover, your circadian rhythm.

Here's a quick look at the four chronotypes: