First things first: Breus says you'll want to figure out what your "sleep chronotype" is. There are four different sleep chronotypes (Bear, Wolf, Lion, and Dolphin), and you can find out which one you are by taking Breus' chronotype quiz here.

Some types prefer early mornings, while others are more creatures of the night, due to their circadian rhythms. The goal is to understand your unique chronotype so you can go to bed and wake up at a time that suits you best.