Eating At This Time May Increase Your Risk Of Diabetes, Study Finds

For this study, researchers wanted to look at how eating at night versus eating during the day impacted participants' blood sugar levels and circadian rhythms.

To do this, they had 19 healthy, young participants take part in a 14-day study, which involved simulating night-shift work and following a specific eating schedule. One group ate during the nighttime, as most night-shift workers do, and the other group ate during daylight hours.

After the 14 days, all the participants followed the exact same 40-hour protocol, so researchers could figure out the impact their eating schedules had on their health—primarily regarding blood sugar and circadian rhythm.