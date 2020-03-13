This sequence of movements helps repair the relationship between your body, breath, and brain, allowing you to learn to listen to your body’s needs. This sleep preparation practice can reduce physical tension, lower your heart rate, and decrease the stress hormones in your body. Doing them in your bedroom can make the room a calm and soothing space as you prepare for sleep.

This series of four movements, especially the basic yoga breath (more on that below), helps to relax the essential areas of your body needed to get to sleep. It only takes about 20 to 25 minutes when you’re first learning it, and about 10 to 12 minutes when it becomes a routine, even if you’re doing it slowly. And you’ll find that It doesn’t become less effective with continued use. Instead, the more you practice it, the better you’ll become at getting a deeper and more releasing stretch!