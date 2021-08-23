Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.

Who doesn't love starting the day with an extra boost of energy? Exercise has the incredible ability to elevate your physical and mental vitality (thanks, endorphins)—especially when there's some aerobic activity in the mix.

With these wonderful benefits in mind, I put together this body and mind energizer that's perfect to do in the morning. The routine will activate and engage your whole body, with a mix of strength exercises and cardio-focused moves. By the end of the 15 minutes, you'll feel awake, vibrant, and ready to take on your day.

All you need to get started is a mat and a light set of weights (which are totally optional). Now, let's get moving!