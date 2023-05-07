2 Big Sleep Red Flags You Shouldn't Ignore (Plus, How To Fix Them)

The co-founders of mindbodygreen reveal what a healthy lifestyle looks like at the fundamental level—and how it’s not what we think.

So, if you typically wake up at seven a.m. and you’re still yawning on the conference call at eleven a.m., that might be a sign that you’re not getting the amount or quality of sleep that your body needs. Same goes for prolonged periods of sleepiness or fatigue. Harris says that “it’s normal to have moments of being sleepy, those dips in your circadian rhythm throughout the day, like after lunch or after dinner.”

Sleepiness, fatigue, and even naps are fine as long as they are every once in a while, but if you find yourself consistently relying on caffeine in the afternoon to stay awake, it’s important to look more closely at your sleep quality and quantity.

Here are a couple not‑so‑obvious signs that you might not be maximizing your time between the sheets.