Why You Should Be Making Your Bed Every Morning, According To Feng Shui

It turns out that making our beds can be a crucial part of launching into our day and to starting that day with good energy.

"Consider it an opportunity to experience the first success of every day," said feng shui teacher Amanda Gibby Peters. "When we make our beds, we create order from chaos. This energy ripples into our day and its many expectations."

Starting the day with a win, no matter how simple, may help offset later setbacks and can be an easy way to ensure that our first experience of the day is a positive one.

This simple ritual sets the tone for our day but can also help preserve the bed as a space of relaxation: "We spend a third of our lives in bed; it deserves to be cared for as sacred space," Peters added via email.

Her comment made us wonder what else we could do to set our bed as a special place, so we asked.