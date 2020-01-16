Why You Should Be Making Your Bed Every Morning, According To Feng Shui
Mornings can be tough. And while we're usually pretty good about sticking to our morning routines, we're always looking for something that can make early wake-up calls a bit smoother (especially when we're waking up in the dark.)
On those mornings that we feel like crawling back into bed, something like making that bed isn't necessarily a priority. In fact, it may be something you skip in favor of another step of your routine—a glass of lemon water, a cup of coffee at home, or a few minutes' meditation.
Try adding this simple task to your morning, every day.
It turns out that making our beds can be a crucial part of launching into our day and to starting that day with good energy.
"Consider it an opportunity to experience the first success of every day," said feng shui teacher Amanda Gibby Peters. "When we make our beds, we create order from chaos. This energy ripples into our day and its many expectations."
Starting the day with a win, no matter how simple, may help offset later setbacks and can be an easy way to ensure that our first experience of the day is a positive one.
This simple ritual sets the tone for our day but can also help preserve the bed as a space of relaxation: "We spend a third of our lives in bed; it deserves to be cared for as sacred space," Peters added via email.
Her comment made us wonder what else we could do to set our bed as a special place, so we asked.
What else can I do to improve the energy in my bedroom?
If you still find yourself struggling in the morning, or feel the energy of your space needs a refresh, there's two other things you can do.
The first is to consider the space around your bed, in particular the space underneath your mattress. Many of us use this space as a valuable storage opportunity, but it might be affecting your sleep.
"Chaos under a bed represents agitation," said Peters. Clearing out this space makes for more restful sleep by inviting "supportive and nourishing energy to fully circulate around us as we sleep," she explained.
The other component of your bed to consider is your textiles. Different materials will bring different energies, and good bedding can be a valuable investment.
"Cotton ushers in gratifying, crisp energy. Linen studies reveal it helps us fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up more refreshed. Silks and satins keep energy circulating," said Peters.
She recommends we "invest time in feeling fabrics," to identify which materials we'd like to include in our spaces. Taking proper care and pride in your space will only encourage you to keep it up, turning making your bed from a morning chore to an important part of your morning ritual.
