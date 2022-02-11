6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

See, everyone has a circadian rhythm, an internal clock that tells the body when to rise and when to rest. When the sun comes up, your body’s ready to be active. When the sun goes down, your body is preparing to wind down too. This is one reason why any late-night cravings should be curbed with sleep-promoting desserts that won’t disrupt this natural cycle.

Unfortunately, most of the sweet treats you find yourself reaching for after dinner don’t promote sleep. Rather, they can obstruct it. For example, most chocolate contains trace amounts of caffeine, and for those sensitive to the stimulant, a few squares could be enough to disrupt sleep. And while milk can promote good sleep, store-bought ice creams and other dairy desserts that are packed with sweeteners will spike blood sugar and get in the way of high-quality rest.

The good news is that is it is possible to have your dessert and sleep too. If you find yourself with a sweet tooth before bed, holistic nutritionist and wellness expert, Kelly LeVeque says small portions of foods that balance your blood sugar—including healthy fats, moderate proteins, and non-starchy vegetables and carbs—are key. Below, we’ve rounded up some sleep-promoting desserts, including a few LeVeque-approved recommendations, that are guaranteed to stop a craving in its tracks, without jeopardizing a good night’s rest.