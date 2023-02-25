If you’re short on time and looking for an affordable way to learn Pilates, online classes are a great way to get in on all the benefits of the practice. Today, people take mat and reformer Pilates for a low-impact workout that builds core strength and tones muscles throughout the entire body. The best online pilates classes allow you to exercise from anywhere, no matter how much time you have, often with no equipment required. The best part? They’re typically much less expensive than boutique studios—and no, that doesn’t make them any less effective.

Keep scrolling to learn about the benefits of pilates and to find our picks for the best online Pilates classes of 2023.