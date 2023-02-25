Alo Moves offers some of the best yoga flows, meditation content, fitness, barre, and Pilates. New classes and series are frequently added to the library, so you’ll never get bored of taking the same classes over and over.

When it comes to the Pilates classes specifically, there are more than 100 to choose from. Classes range from just under 10 minutes to nearly 50 minutes long. Some require a Pilates reformer. while others simply call for a mat. What really sets these classes apart, though, is that you can do full-body classes or select videos that focus on a specific part of your body, such as your arms or core.

The app has a 4.9 overall rating on the Apple App Store, with many reviews praising its wide variety of classes and easy-to-follow instructors.