Consider the below factors when deciding which online workout program will bring you the most value.

Cost: Determine how much money you have to spend on an online workout program, and how often you will use it. Every program we’ve included has at least a one-week trial, so you can test the platform before committing. Most have annual plans with savings built in, which is great for those who know they want to commit long-term.

Workout type:

“Ask yourself what content do you enjoy the most and is it available on that platform,” Akande suggests. “Are new workouts and experiences regularly updated?” If you crave variety in your routine, you likely want an online workout program that has different types of workouts with multiple instructors to choose between. Or you may want to subscribe to a few platforms and rotate through them—which will likely still end up being less expensive than a boutique gym membership.

On the other hand, maybe you prefer sticking with one workout style, such as yoga or pilates. In that case, choose a platform that specializes in your movement of choice.

Instructors: How an instructor runs a class can make or break the experience. Some people benefit from an intensely motivating class leader, while others will enjoy more of an upbeat style. Use the free trial period as a chance to try out different instructors and see who you connect with the most. “Do you gravitate to the instructor’s energy, coaching style, and exercise selection/programming?” Akande says. You’ll be much more likely to hit the mat for a workout when it’s with someone you feel connected to or motivated by.

Duration: One great aspect of online fitness is that many of these programs have classes ranging from 10 minutes to over an hour. That means, if you’re short on time, you can still get an effective workout in. When considering your options, make sure to check and see what class lengths the platform offers, and be mindful of whether those durations fit your preferences and lifestyle.

Equipment: Pay attention to the equipment needed for each workout. If you’re choosing Peloton because you love the variety of cycling classes, you’ll want to consider whether you can fit a bike in your home. On the other hand, if you’re thinking about something like P. Volve but have a home gym full of heavy weights, they may start to collect dust.