The 11 Best Online Workout Programs Of 2023 For Every Fitness Level
If you’re looking for new online workouts, chances are you're not all that excited about your current exercise routine. It may be too easy, too difficult, or simply too monotonous. Luckily, the space is brimming with options designed to suit every fitness level and goal—ensuring you can find a program that you actually want to stick with.
For some, this means low-impact routines that strengthen smaller muscle groups. Others might gravitate toward something heart-pumping and sweat-inducing. Or maybe you need extensive variety, one day lifting heavy weights and the next opting for a slow and controlled stretching session or a zen yoga flow.
Whatever your chosen method of movement, the benefits of regular sweat sessions are undeniable. Frequent exercise improves your cardiovascular health1, helps promote better sleep2, and can even relieve depressive symptoms3. The most recent Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that the average adult engages in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best online fitness programs for every exercise type and experience level, with expert advice on how to choose the right one for you (and how to stay motivated long enough to see results).
The best online workout programs of 2023:
What is an online workout program?
Gone are the days when having a regular fitness routine required monthly gym memberships or logging on your computer at noon to reserve a bike at your local cycling studio. Today most workouts can be done from the comfort of your own home. Over the past few years, an increase in the number of online exercise platforms has helped people overcome physical and psychological limitations4, making working out more accessible (and in many cases, more enjoyable) for people across the world.
Through online workout programs, people can access classes from their favorite instructors live or on-demand, bringing exercises like cycling, running, HIIT, strength training, yoga, pilates, dance cardio, and more, straight to their own designated exercise space. These platforms are not only convenient from a timing perspective (no more commuting to the gym or lugging around a gym bag), but also tend to be much more affordable than an average gym membership.
“There are several ways online workout platforms can help motivate you to develop or improve your fitness routine,” says fitness instructor and coach, Gideon Akande, founder of the Get Fit With Giddy app. “First of all, online options often grant you the ability to complete your workouts anywhere, eliminating limitations of access.” He goes on to say that these platforms typically require less equipment and space than studio workouts.
Who are online workout programs good for?
Online workout programs are a great option for anyone who is physically capable of exercising. Live online workout programs allow you to exercise with a group (virtually), while on-demand classes can be streamed from anywhere, anytime. Plus, you'll even find programs that allow you to interact one-on-one with a personal trainer from your own home. Truly, there’s an option for just about everyone.
Certified personal trainer Calyn Brooke says online workout programs are great for a variety of people, including those short on time from commuting, new moms needing flexibility in their schedule, or those who simply prefer working out at home—including people with "a little gym-timidation."
That said, if you thrive off the energy of physically being in a studio, an online workout program might not be the best option for you. Additionally, while many programs require minimal-to-no equipment, if cycling is what gets you out of bed in the morning, and don’t have an exercise bike at home, you might prefer going to a studio instead.
Most of these online workout programs have multiple types of workouts, a variety of instructors, and a mix of live and on-demand classes. Again, everyone can benefit from regular exercise, so the only question is: which online workout program is best for you?
How to choose
Consider the below factors when deciding which online workout program will bring you the most value.
Cost: Determine how much money you have to spend on an online workout program, and how often you will use it. Every program we’ve included has at least a one-week trial, so you can test the platform before committing. Most have annual plans with savings built in, which is great for those who know they want to commit long-term.
Workout type:
“Ask yourself what content do you enjoy the most and is it available on that platform,” Akande suggests. “Are new workouts and experiences regularly updated?” If you crave variety in your routine, you likely want an online workout program that has different types of workouts with multiple instructors to choose between. Or you may want to subscribe to a few platforms and rotate through them—which will likely still end up being less expensive than a boutique gym membership.
On the other hand, maybe you prefer sticking with one workout style, such as yoga or pilates. In that case, choose a platform that specializes in your movement of choice.
Instructors: How an instructor runs a class can make or break the experience. Some people benefit from an intensely motivating class leader, while others will enjoy more of an upbeat style. Use the free trial period as a chance to try out different instructors and see who you connect with the most. “Do you gravitate to the instructor’s energy, coaching style, and exercise selection/programming?” Akande says. You’ll be much more likely to hit the mat for a workout when it’s with someone you feel connected to or motivated by.
Duration: One great aspect of online fitness is that many of these programs have classes ranging from 10 minutes to over an hour. That means, if you’re short on time, you can still get an effective workout in. When considering your options, make sure to check and see what class lengths the platform offers, and be mindful of whether those durations fit your preferences and lifestyle.
Equipment: Pay attention to the equipment needed for each workout. If you’re choosing Peloton because you love the variety of cycling classes, you’ll want to consider whether you can fit a bike in your home. On the other hand, if you’re thinking about something like P. Volve but have a home gym full of heavy weights, they may start to collect dust.
How we picked:
While most of these programs have one or two specific focuses, we prioritized platforms that provide variety, with different types of workouts to choose from.
These online workout programs range from free to $149 for a monthly membership. Many have options for annual memberships with savings, and most have free trials. We included recommendations for all price points (with one free option, too).
Instructors are a huge part of online fitness—and the tone and attitude of your instructor matters, too. We made sure each of the online workout programs we selected has vetted, trained instructors who are knowledgeable, motivational, and inclusive.
We’ve tested a ton of online workout programs, and also read extensive reviews for each platform, to make sure our picks are reflective of a variety of opinions.
Best for yoga: Alo Moves
Pros:
- Series offered for particular skills
- New classes daily
- Variety of workouts offered
Cons:
- Search filters can be glitchy
- Favorite instructors may not renegotiate contracts
When it comes to the best yoga apps, it doesn’t get much better than Alo Moves. The platform is owned by apparel company, Alo Yoga, and offers individual classes, curated programs, and series’ to help you build (or begin) your yoga practice. In addition to the many forms of yoga, Alo Moves also has pilates, barre, strength training, and other types of workouts—plus, there are meditation videos, sound baths, and reiki offerings as well.
Whether you’re here for yoga, pilates, or other fitness goals, you can search for classes based on style, difficulty level, duration, and more. The app will keep track of every class you take, making it easy to save favorite playlists or flows, while staying on top of your progress, too.
What our testers say:
"I received a free trial of Alo Yoga through work (along with a warrior mat) but continued to pay for it long after my trial ended. I found the sleek app offered a variety of series each highlighting different types of yoga, allowing my practice to continuously evolve. As someone that thrives in structure, I also loved that many teachers offered programs which outlined a class sequence for users to follow. Another huge perk is that you can actually mute the music, instead focusing on the teacher's words and your own breath during a session. My only complaint is that I've found instructors I love who left the company, so I had to start my instructor search over. Of course, this happens at studio classes, too." — Braelyn Wood deputy commerce editor.
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Flexibility in 15 with Briohny Smyth
Best for personal training: Future
Pros:
- Personalized plan
- 1:1 coaching
- Trainers are extensively-vetted
Cons:
- Need an apple watch
If one-on-one motivation is what you're after, Future will deliver. The monthly cost is higher than many of our other selections, but it’s the only online workout program that gives you access to your own personal trainer. Many private personal trainers charge more than Future’s monthly cost with way less access to your coach. Through the Future app, you’ll be paired with a coach based on your preferences and goals. As a first step, you’ll have a FaceTime call with your coach to discuss your plan. From there, you will be given customized workout plans each week and you’ll have access to your coach via messaging and phone calls.
This level of daily interaction is huge for people who need a bit of a push to get their workout in. Your coach will hold you accountable and continue to adjust and adapt your fitness plan based on progress. One callout here is that the app syncs with your Apple Watch, which is not required to enroll in the program, but is strongly recommended. If you don’t have a watch, there’s an option to rent it from Future. Your coach will use your Apple Watch metrics to help you stay on top of your goals.
Best for sculpting: P.Volve
Pros:
- Beginner-friendly
- Classes range from 5 to 60 minutes
- Free 1:1 consult with membership
Cons:
- Not a huge variety of workout styles
If you think low impact means low intensity, think again. P.Volve is energizing and engaging and will fire up muscles you didn’t even know you had. The workouts are great for toning, sculpting, lengthening, improving posture, and increasing mobility. Every movement feels intentional, whether you’re taking a strength, sculpt, cardio burn, or recovery class. The platform also offers a variety of workouts for pre- and postnatal.
While you can modify your workouts without equipment, P.Volve strongly recommends using a mat, gliders, hand weights, ankle weights, bands, and a pilates ball—all of which can be purchased on the P.Volve website. If you’re opting for the one week free trial, we recommend trying out the workouts equipment-free to see if you like them. Once you decide to enroll in a membership, then you can go ahead and purchase the equipment.
As you accumulate equipment, you can search for classes based on the items currently in your home gym. Just be warned that a lot of equipment is pretty specific to these classes, so it will collect dust if you leave the program.
The P.Volve website houses a lot of success stories and progress photos. The online workout program has a huge following, with people raving about their results.
What our testers say:
"During the pandemic, P. Volve was one of my favorite ways to workout. After months spent in HIIT classes, I craved the low intensity of this at-home option. It targets small muscles that many other workouts forget about, so it still works up a sweat (and leaves muscles feeling sore). There's also a decent amount of variety with classes focused on strength and cardio. As you get further into the program, you'll be tempted to invest in more equipment, but I recommend staying smart about the items that you'll actually use on a regular basis." — Braelyn Wood, deputy commerce editor
Best variety: Obe
Pros:
- A ton of workout types offered
- Wide range of class lengths
- Instructors are fun and engaging
Cons:
- Most classes are better with equipment
Obé has the variety aspect down. Every membership includes access to classes ranging from 5 to 60 minutes with options for barre, bounce, boxing, dance, HIIT, sculpting, strength training, yoga, and more. There are stretching and foam rolling videos for recovery, fitness content for kids, workouts designed specifically for seniors, and meditations to help you relax and unwind. The instructors are upbeat and encouraging, with plenty of beginner-friendly content offered as well.
While you can modify most workouts to be bodyweight only, many do have options to step things up a notch with equipment such as hand weights, ankle weights, resistance loops, and sliders. Bounce classes require a trampoline, jump rope classes require a rope, and (of course) foam rolling sessions require a foam roller. If you want one membership with a whole lot of choices, Obé is an excellent option.
Editor’s Pick: ORRO
Pros:
- Huge variety of low-impact workouts
- Community feel
- New classes added weekly
Cons:
- Not a ton of options for heavy strength training
Our shopping editor (me, the writer!) never gravitated toward low impact exercising until a few years ago—and ORRO is a big part of what changed that. ORRO is a boutique fitness program, with live and on-demand classes. The platform features a huge variety of instructors, all of which are hand picked by co-founders Elizabeth Endres and Dale Stabler of Sweats & The City. The selection is based on the premise that you don’t need to work out with high intensity for an hour every day to see results. Most classes are 30 minutes (but there are options ranging from 10 minutes to an hour), and the bulk of them are low-impact.
Choose from yoga, pilates, sculpt, barre, strength training, and more with over 50 different instructors featured. Most classes can be done with no equipment whatsoever. If you do want to bring up the intensity, the most commonly used equipment is a set of light ankle or wrist weights. While the strength training class selection is a bit thin, there are a few instructors that use heavier weights.
What our testers say:
"I joined ORRO right when it launched in 2021, and have stuck with it ever since. Previously, I relied on running and high-intensity exercises, but ORRO’s class selection has gotten me fully hooked on lower impact workouts. Although there are not a ton of strength training classes offered, I did discover my favorite strength coach, Sonia Hare, on ORRO, and immediately signed up for her platform, The Sonia Series. I love that ORRO is introducing me to new instructors I probably wouldn't have otherwise known about.” — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Lower body strength with Sonia Hare
Best for dance: The Sculpt Society
Pros:
- Dedicated pre- & postnatal program
- Classes range from 10 to 60 minutes
- New live and on-demand classes added weekly
Cons:
- Only a few different instructors
While dance cardio may sound intimidating, TSS makes it approachable and welcoming. Even the language used in each class is inviting and inclusive. “I’m never saying triggering messaging in fitness because I think it’s so detrimental to women and men—because that seeps in subconsciously,” founder, Megan Roup explains. “My hope is that it really impacts how they’re starting to feel about themselves and their bodies.”
No matter what your dance experience level is, The Sculpt Society (TSS) has something for you. The best part? You don’t need to set aside a ton of time to get a workout in—and you don’t need any equipment, either. Classes range from 10 to 60 minutes, with options to use light weights, a pilates ball, and sliders, or to modify without. Roup and her other instructors are big on modifications, with a ton of beginner-friendly classes available, too. “To me, 10 minutes can energetically shift how we feel physically in our body, but also mentally,” she says.
Each week, TSS releases a schedule with live classes and new on-demand offerings. If dance isn’t your thing, stick with the sculpt classes. And, if you are here for the dancing, go with the dance cardio routines or the full-body classes which offer a mix of dance and sculpt. Roup pulls from her professional dance background, adding new choreography to every class, and keeping things fun and engaging.
What our testers say:
"I was a little (or maybe a lot) intimidated by dance cardio back in the studio fitness era. But, with home workouts came a new confidence—one that led me to try The Sculpt Society. I’m so glad I gave it a chance! I never thought dancing around my living room could be an effective workout, but the TSS workouts are fun, engaging, and bring major physical and mental benefits. I love the music, too.” — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Best for pilates: B The Method
Pros:
- Can be done with no equipment
- Classes range from 15 to 60+ minutes
- New classes added weekly
Cons:
- Only one instructor
From classically-trained pilates instructor, Lia Bartha, B The Method is a low-impact, full-body method. The workouts can be done with no equipment, or with a pilates ball and light weights. Each class has a pilates-esque feel, but there are a ton of different series, including pre & postnatal, myofascial release, length & reach, cardio flows, weighted series, and deep, focused series pertaining to certain muscle groups. Lia offers classes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, so it’s easy to squeeze in a workout even if you’re short on time.
New classes are added every week with the option for members to join live workouts. And if you’re new to pilates, there are a ton of great tutorials and beginner-friendly workouts offered for you. Those who are more advanced can dive into the deep focused series to take their practice to the next level.
What our testers say:
"What I love about B The Method is how intentional each movement is. As an observer, you might think the classes look simple, but they give me a better workout than many other fast-paced classes I’ve taken in the past. Throughout each class, Lia talks about the mind-body connection, and thoroughly explains each movement. Since incorporating these into my routine nearly 3 years ago, I’ve seen a huge improvement in my posture and flexibility, and gained a better understanding of my body. Plus, my muscles are noticeably more toned.” — Carleigh Ferrante, commerce editor
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Best for group fitness: Peloton
Pros:
- Large variety of workouts
- Live and on-demand workouts
- Community interaction
Cons:
- Most classes need equipment
Peloton might immediately bring to mind exercise bikes, treadmills, and a whole lot of equipment, but the online membership includes access to a huge variety of classes, both live and on-demand. While, you will need a bike if you want to take part in cycling classes and a treadmill if you want to run indoors, many of the yoga, meditation, stretching, barre, and strength training workouts can be done with no equipment at all. For anyone craving the group fitness atmosphere without leaving your home, Peloton is a great choice.
This is a platform with a thorough vetting process for instructors, too. Everyone who teaches on the Peloton app is required to be a certified personal trainer. We’ve found most instructors to be engaging and high-energy, bringing positivity to classes and creating a community feel. If you want to interact with the instructors during live classes, you’ll need the “all-access” membership. With this, you’ll also be able to track your performance metrics within the Peloton app.
A few instructors/classes we've enjoyed:
Hannah Corbin’s 5-Minute Post-Ride Stretch
Olivia Amato’s 15-Minute Core Strength
Bradley Rose’s 30 min 2010s Pop Ride
Best for pre- & post-natal: The Bloom Method
Pros:
- Workouts for every stage of pregnancy and postpartum
- Educational content available
- Can be modified with no equipment
Cons:
- Some don’t find the workouts challenging enough
Designed for women who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or recently gave birth, The Bloom Method’s online workout program houses cardio, sculpt, strength, yoga, barre, and HIIT classes for every stage of pregnancy and thereafter. In addition to these workouts, there are educational videos such as “pelvic floor education” and breathing exercises. You can filter the on-demand library based on class type, length, or which trimester you are in (including “fourth trimester” options for postnatal exercises).
The content is meant to meet moms and expecting moms where they are, with safe and effective workouts for every stage and fitness level. The Bloom Method membership also includes recipes, Q&As, and access to a private Facebook community where you can interact with other moms or expecting parents.
Moms all over the world rave about The Bloom Method. The company’s website is full of success stories, testimonials, and reviews saying things like, “I am not kidding when I say it has been life changing for me,” and “I have recommended the Bloom Method to every pregnant mama I know. It is truly the most effective way to stay connected to your core, prepare for birth, and work with a trainer that sincerely helps you become your best pregnant (and postpartum) self.”
Best for strength training: Les Mills+
Pros:
- Large variety of classes
- Can filter by class length, fitness level, workout type, and more
- App is easy to use
Cons:
- No option to communicate with instructors
- Not very beginner-friendly
Les Mills+ is the online workout program from Les Mills, an esteemed group fitness company. There are thousands of classes to choose from, with a variety of methods available: strength training, cycling, dance, aerobics, HIIT, yoga, and martial arts. The massive on-demand library even includes workouts for kids. Each class is led by world-class instructors with options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced athletes. The online community has more than 150,000 members, all of which are given access to a Facebook group to connect and share progress.
There are a ton of equipment-free workouts on Les Mills+, but when it comes to strength training in particular, the BODYPUMP classes exceed many others that we’ve tried. Don’t think you have space in your home for all the gym equipment needed for strength training? Adjustable dumbbells will change your perspective.
What’s more, the app even has a ton of meditation content—so you can supplement your physical workouts with a mindset boost, too.
Best free: Nike Training Club
Pros:
- Large variety of classes
- Can filter by class length, fitness level, workout type, and more
- App is easy to use
Cons:
- No option to communicate with instructors
- Not very beginner-friendly
Nike’s free fitness app is simple to navigate and offers more variety than many paid platforms. Choose from strength training, yoga, HIIT, running exercises, and more, with options to filter classes by duration, fitness level, and what equipment you have. You can even create a personalized fitness plan, with recommendations from the app based on your preferences and goals. One standout feature: every glass has a warm-up and a cool-down.
While yes, NTC does offer beginner-focused workouts, those classes still do require some basic fitness knowledge. There were no modifications provided in any of the classes we tried, which could be a deterrent for people who are just starting out their fitness journey. That said, the instructors are incredibly knowledgeable and describe each movement in detail, the customized training plans are motivating and intuitive to follow, and you can’t beat the variety and quality of workouts for this price (free). The app regularly adds new content, with a ton of great programs and classes featuring celebrity instructors and trainers.
What's more, Netflix recently announced that it will begin streaming Nike Training Club classes at the end of December 2022. To access the exercise content on your television, simply search "Nike" in your Netflix app, and you'll be able to view classes and programs for all fitness levels, with 45 episodes and 30 hours of content.
FAQ:
What is the best free online workout program?
Every option we’ve included offers a free trial, but Nike Training Club is the only completely free online workout program on this list. It’s a great choice for someone who wants a variety of workouts without a monthly cost or commitment.
Are online workout programs as effective as in real life?
“They absolutely can be,” says Brooke. “If you are consistent and put in the effort, I don’t see the difference between online or going to a physical gym.”
Which online workout program has the best results?
The workout program with the best results is the program that you’ll stick with. Consistency is key when it comes to seeing progress, so choose a workout program that you enjoy enough to keep coming back to it. “We get so caught up in finding the perfect program—but it comes down to consistency,” Brooke agrees.
The takeaway.
The world of online fitness is vast, with new platforms popping up every day it seems. One thing is for sure: Online workout programs have made working out more approachable, affordable, and accessible. Each of these programs can be done from the comfort of your own home—and many of them require no equipment at all. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned athlete, you’ll find an online workout program to benefit your body and your mind. If you do want to step things up, consider investing in at-home gym equipment such as a set of adjustable dumbbells. Just make sure you’re wearing the right gym shoes, too!