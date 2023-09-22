If you want an app that can cover all your fitness bases, AloMoves is the ideal choice. The platform includes workouts, skill training, mindfulness and meditations, and even practical lifestyle advice and recipes for all fitness levels and interests.

With over 3000 videos, 80 instructors, and dozens of class types, you’ll never feel bored using AloMoves—and new classes, instructors, and new series are added frequently.

Mindbodygreen assistant beauty & health editor, Hannah Frye, tested the Alo Moves cycle-based series and loves the sheer number of options for each phase. Frye uses the series during her menstrual phase when she's craving mindful movement.

I (the writer!) have used Alo Moves for years and the ability to combine different types of workouts makes the app more than worth it in my book. I’ll do a quick HIIT session before a calisthenics workout and finish up with some mobility work and a short meditation.

Protip: If you have trouble falling asleep, try listening to a sound bath or a yoga nidra class. You’ll drift off in no time.