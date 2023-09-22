The Best Workout Apps For Women Tested & Reviewed By A Certified Personal Trainer
- Best for strength training: Heavy
A consistent workout routine increases longevity, boosts productivity and self-confidence, and provides major benefits to your mental and physical health. The best workout apps for women make it easier to master that key ingredient: consistency.
Some of the steepest obstacles to maintaining a routine are a lack of time and motivation. That’s where these apps come in—but the secret’s in knowing which to use.
We tested the best workout apps for women to see which offer the best variety, instructors, features, and design.
The benefits of workout apps for women
Convenience
Workout apps are like a fitness cheat code for busy people (it's us, hi) or anyone who prefers working out from the comfort of their home (again, us). With hundreds of classes at your fingertips, digital fitness has made an active lifestyle more accessible and affordable.
“Fitness apps provide the convenience of working out anytime, anywhere,” says Camille Meskille, Pilates & Fitness Instructor with over 18 years of experience.
Tony Horton, celebrity fitness trainer and founder of Power Life, adds that workout apps eliminate the excuse of “not enough time,” by offering a range of durations.
While we tested the best workout apps for women, we often used the apps to sneak movement in throughout the day. After all, a sedentary lifestyle has been linked with some pretty unfortunate health risks (e.g. decreased metabolic health1, increased risk of cardiovascular disease2)—and it only takes a few minutes to get the blood flowing.
Promotes longevity
On that note, regular exercise (even in small increments) promotes a longer life span. One 2022 study of over 400,000 adults3 found that as little as 10 minutes of brisk walking per day significantly reduced biological age.
What’s more, a systematic review4 showed muscle-strengthening activities can reduce mortality risk by up to 17%.
Workout apps make the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week way more achievable.
Goal setting (& achieving)
“Many fitness apps offer personalized workout plans according to fitness levels and preferences, so just pop in your stats, set your goals and off you go,” Meskille says.
Most apps allow you to set daily or weekly reminders to keep you on track and log your progress. “This will help users stay accountable for their fitness goals, which is so important when it comes to making long-term lifestyle changes,” she adds.
Through testing the best workout apps for women, our team experienced these benefits tenfold—along with a whole laundry list of physical and mental gains from regular exercise.
How to choose the best workout app for women
Which workout app is best for you comes down to your individual preferences and intentions. When we tested the best workout apps for women, we took the below into account.
Set your goals
Meskille recommends first identifying your fitness goals and preferred type of exercise to narrow things down. Next, consider your fitness level and choose a workout app that matches your experience and capabilities.
Know your priorities
Horton suggests basing your fitness app selection on your priorities. “Are you interested in workouts within a specific practice, or do you want something that offers a range of workouts across disciplines? Are you interested in engaging with an online community that can be found with some apps? Narrowing it down as much as possible will help with your selection,” he says.
Seek motivation
Look for apps that offer a variety of workouts to keep you engaged and prevent boredom or burnout.
If you enjoy working out with friends, prioritize the apps that allow you to connect with friends, join fitness communities, and participate in group challenges. Community can help boost motivation and accountability.
Best for personal training: Future
Pros:
- Personalized training plan
- Dedicated one-on-one coaching
Cons:
- Apple watch needed for best results
- Not available on Android
Subscription cost:$149 monthly, $1,425 annually
Free trial period:14 days
Workouts offered:Personal training
Compatible devices:Apple
If you're looking for more than just workout videos and prefer a personalized approach, app-based personal training is a good idea. Future offers one-on-one coaching services with customized training plans tailored to your preferences and goals.
Future uses text, messaging, and phone meetings to discuss your progress, goals, and any roadblocks and address any questions you have. Daily interaction helps you stay motivated and focused on your workout plan.
Although not 100% necessary, using an Apple watch is highly encouraged. Future allows the rental of an Apple watch to track your metrics if desired.
Best variety: Alo Moves
Pros:
- Over 3,000 workouts for every fitness level and workout type
- Offline downloads for any class
- Skill-based tutorials
Cons:
- Some users report glitches when using AppleTV
- No progress tracking
Subscription cost:$20 monthly, $199 annually
Free trial period:14 days
Workouts offered:YogaPilatesCardioResistance trainingBoxingBarreMobilityCalisthenicsMeditation
Compatible devices:AppleAndroidWeb
If you want an app that can cover all your fitness bases, AloMoves is the ideal choice. The platform includes workouts, skill training, mindfulness and meditations, and even practical lifestyle advice and recipes for all fitness levels and interests.
With over 3000 videos, 80 instructors, and dozens of class types, you’ll never feel bored using AloMoves—and new classes, instructors, and new series are added frequently.
Mindbodygreen assistant beauty & health editor, Hannah Frye, tested the Alo Moves cycle-based series and loves the sheer number of options for each phase. Frye uses the series during her menstrual phase when she's craving mindful movement.
I (the writer!) have used Alo Moves for years and the ability to combine different types of workouts makes the app more than worth it in my book. I’ll do a quick HIIT session before a calisthenics workout and finish up with some mobility work and a short meditation.
Protip: If you have trouble falling asleep, try listening to a sound bath or a yoga nidra class. You’ll drift off in no time.
Best for beginners: Centr
Pros:
- Complete fitness and nutrition programming
- High-quality expert trainers and dieticians
- Mindful, holistic approach to wellness
Cons:
- Programs may be too time-consuming for some
Subscription cost:$30 monthly, $60 quarterly, $120 annually
Free trial period:7 days
Workouts offered:YogaPilatesStrengthHIITMuscle building
Compatible devices:AppleAndroidWeb
Centr is a fitness and nutrition app created by actor Chris Hemsworth. Beginners will find the app intuitive and helpful for developing programs based on a particular goal—in fact, there’s even a specific beginner program, Centr Begin.
The app includes a variety of workouts, such as strength, yoga, Pilates, and HIIT, for all levels. What’s more, you’ll also find meal plans from registered dietitians, general health and fitness advice, meditations, and visualizations for sleep and relaxation.
Centr appeals to a wide range of users, from those praising the motivational features and variety of programming to those brand new to exercise who appreciate that the planning, progression, and scheduling are done for them.
Best for yoga and Pilates: Glo
Pros:
- Daily live classes plus on-demand library
- Short classes for busy people
- Several styles of yoga and Pilates
Cons:
- Android users report several bugs
- No class completion or progress tracking
Subscription cost:$30 monthly, $245 annually
Free trial period:7 days
Workouts offered:YogaPilatesCardioMeditationStrengthFlexibility
Compatible devices:AppleAndroidWeb
If you are primarily looking for an app that provides Pilates and yoga workouts, glo is all you need. You’ll find fresh live-streaming workouts daily, with over 5,000 on-demand classes.
With upwards of 16 styles of yoga and Pilates workouts for every body part, goal, and mood, you’ll always have a motivating training session.
Glo curates several collections to help you narrow your choice, including beginner-friendly series and collections of 15-minute workouts for those short on time. The app also offers cardio, some light basic strength training, flexibility sessions, and meditations for a break from yoga or Pilates.
Although more pricey than some other options, Glo is perfect for those who prefer live group workouts and brand new content daily.
Meskille recommends Jeni Del Pozo, a Pilates instructor with Glo, especially her Pilates Fusion classes. “You are in good hands and will likely get a tough workout,” she says.
We’ve tested this app, too, and recommend the Love Your Body collection from Glo as well as the live full-body Pilates classes offered by Khetanya Henderson.
Best for runners: Nike Training Club
Pros:
- Large variety of classes
- User friendly
- Personalized training plan
Cons:
- No option to communicate with instructors
Subscription cost:Free
Free trial period:N/A
Workouts offered:YogaPilatesCardioResistance trainingMobilityStrengthRunningWalkingRun trainingHIIT
Compatible devices:AppleAndroid
Nike’s training app (NTC) hits the ball out of the park with variety—and it's free to use. Yup, without any payment whatsoever, you'll have access to strength training, yoga, HIIT, running exercises, and more, all through an incredibly user friendly interface.
Create your own personalized fitness plan or filter classes by duration, fitness level, and what equipment you have access to. The app will even provide recommendations based on your preferences, progress, and goals.
Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, uses NTC to track her runs while marathon training (with a personalized plan from the app!) and loves having the option to supplement that heavy mileage with weightlifting, yoga, and other valuable cross training—all in one app.
Best for dance cardio: Sculpt Society
Pros:
- Live and on-demand classes added weekly
- Prenatal and Postpartum programming
- 10-minute to 60-minute class length options
Cons:
- Few instructors
Subscription cost:$20 monthly, $180 annually
Free trial period:7 days
Workouts offered:YogaMeditationSculptingDance cardio
Compatible devices:AppleAndroidWebAmazon
If you'd rather get your cardio in dance form than by pounding pavement, Sculpt Society is for you. The app offers approachable and inclusive classes encouraging a healthy relationship with your body and exercise.
Not a dancer? No problem. The Sculpt Society caters to all experience levels—and there are plenty of non-dance workouts, too.
Equipment is optional, too. Most classes can be enhanced with light weights, a Pilates ball, or sliders to increase the challenge.
Whether you're short on time or want a more extended training session, there are over 600 classes to choose from, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes.
Mindbodygreen commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, uses The Sculpt Society regularly and longes the confidence boost it provides.
"I was a little (or maybe a lot) intimidated by dance cardio but I’m so glad I gave TSS a chance!" she says. "The dance and sculpt workouts are fun, engaging, and bring major physical and mental benefits—and the playlists are unmatched.”
Best for outdoor fitness: Strava
Pros:
- Helps you find, plan, and track outdoor training routes
- Community-based challenges and social features
- Progress and analytics tools
Cons:
- Users report some bugs
- Analytics data can be confusing for some
Subscription cost:Free version, Strava Summit $5 monthly, $60 annually
Free trial period:30 days
Compatible devices:AppleAndroid
For the outdoor enthusiast, Strava is an incredible tool to discover, plan, and track routes. Whether you’re hiking, walking, running, or biking, an easy-to-use dashboard displays your progress and recent workouts.
Strava’s primary focus is on tracking performance data, using GPS and other gear, such as fitness trackers, to pull and collaborate your data into advanced analytics you can dig into.
Those who are training for races and events will find these features handy while working to improve performance or prepare for competition.
The coolest part? You can share live updates with social connections for safety and motivation.
Ferrante tested this pick and loves the comfort of knowing her friends and family can track her location while she's out for early morning or nighttime runs—and it really comes in handy during race training.
Mindbodygreen sustainability and health director, Emma Loewe also tested Strava, adding that it’s a great option for tracking exertion rate, progress, and PRs. Plus, you can track a run while offline (without using data).
Best for women over 50: Mighty
Pros:
- Focus on whole-body and mind wellness
- Joint-friendly and chronic condition-specific programs
- Custom nutrition plans
Cons:
- Cannot choose coach
Subscription cost:Covered by some insurance plans, $30 monthly, $180 annually
Free trial period:7 days
Workouts offered:CardioMobilityStrengthLow-impact
Compatible devices:AppleAndroidWeb
Mighty Health is an all-in-one wellness program for adults 50 and older. The app offers daily workouts, nutrition advice, mental health tips, and social interaction. You can choose from over 500 joint-friendly workouts or tailor your programming to accommodate a chronic condition.
As a complete wellness program, you’ll receive fitness and custom nutrition plans and one-on-one coaching. Live community events and virtual sessions provide additional social interaction to keep you motivated and on track.
Users love the ability to customize their total wellness plan to suit their needs, such as plans for post-surgery, arthritis, weight loss, strength gains, and flexibility for any fitness level or age.
Best for strength training: Hevy
Pros:
- Free version meets most needs
- Built-in exercise instructions and rest timer
- Tracks total volume and progress
Cons:
- Must upgrade to store over 4 workouts
Hevy is a straightforward strength training app that allows you to program, record, and track your strength workouts. You can search and learn the form for hundreds of exercises, adding them to a custom plan to see your daily training sessions and instructions in one place.
A social sharing feature allows you to post your workout stats, along with photos, with the option of allowing comments and social interactions through the app (this feature is easily turned off). Handy built-in tools include a one-rep max calculator, rest timer, and racking calculator.
With the free version of the app, you can save up to 4 different workouts, replacing them as needed. For additional workouts, you’ll need to upgrade to the paid pro version.
Hevy is the best strength training app I (the writer) have used, and I always recommend it to my personal training clients. You can easily plan and view your workout program calendar along with training progress and total volume so you can make adjustments to keep pushing toward your goals.
Best free: Caliber
Pros:
- No ads or paywalls
- 100s of science-backed exercise demos
- Progress tracker and strength metrics
Cons:
- App pushes Caliber’s paid coaching services
- Android reviewers report app crashing and slow loading times
Subscription cost:Free
Free trial period:N/A
Workouts offered:CardioResistance training
Compatible devices:AppleAndroid
Caliber is a free workout app with a library of workout programs for muscle building, strength, gains, and fat loss. It has a built-in progress tracker that allows you to see how well you are doing over time.
You’ll have access to weekly lessons for all fitness levels, with video demos to ensure your form is up to par.
While you can't directly log your nutrition into Caliber, it does sync with food-logging apps such as MyFitnessPal. Caliber stands out as a free workout app because it contains high-quality science, backed workout programs, and advice without any ads or paywalls.
The overwhelming consensus from users reviewing Caliber is that they can't believe it is free without ads. According to reviewers, standout features are built-in progress tracking and advice on adjusting your program to continue seeing results.
How we picked:
Testing & reviews
Our team has tested and reviewed many of the best workout apps for women. We also read hundreds of reviews to determine which apps made our list.
Instructors
Workout apps won’t do much good if they don’t have high-quality instructors. We reviewed the content on each app to help determine whether the instructors are knowledgeable and certified.
Cost
One benefit of workout apps is their cost-effectiveness. We chose apps at a range of price points. The more expensive, the more it should stand out and deliver in terms of content, features, and services.
Variety
Apps with variety keep you engaged and prevent boredom. We prioritized this when selecting our picks.
Who are workout apps good for?
With guided workouts as short as just a few minutes, fitness apps are great for those with busy schedules. Meskille adds that apps are ideal for frequent travelers to keep consistency on the road.
Fitness apps are also an excellent choice for beginners who are new to exercise, according to Meskille.
“There are many beginner-friendly routines to help individuals get started, especially if going to the gym or attending a class seems a little scary at first,” she says.
Still, even experienced athletes can benefit from fitness apps by tracking their performance and metrics such as heart rate, recovery time, and sleep data.
For those who gain motivation from being around other people, apps might not keep you coming back. While some do include live and group exercise sessions, you’ll likely prefer to find an in-person option.
One tricky aspect of workout apps is that you often don’t get the benefit of personalized instruction or in-person corrections on form. If you’re new to working out, a few sessions with a personal trainer could be helpful to get you started.
FAQ
What is the best workout app for older women?
Mighty Health is an excellent app for older women. It provides safe and effective workouts for joints and chronic conditions.
What’s more, the programs are tailored to the needs of those over 50, including nutrition plans, coaching, and workouts to improve strength, mobility, and stability.
What is the most effective workout plan for beginners?
As a personal trainer, I recommend beginners start with full-body strength training two or three times per week combined with cardiovascular training one to three days per week.
Choose exercises that are easy to master and don’t require complicated movements or instructions. Stick to lighter weights until you can perform each exercise without form mistakes.
What workout to start with to lose weight?
If your goal is losing weight, I recommend starting with two or three days of resistance training and increasing your daily step count. Choosing a way to increase your step count and overall physical activity that you enjoy is the best bet for maintaining motivation and consistency.
Consider sports, hobbies, and joyful movement practices such as walking groups, pickleball, dance, yoga, Pilates, or strength training.
The takeaway
Maintaining a fitness routine can feel overwhelming, but the best workout apps for women help you stay motivated every step of the way. To find the best option for you, consider your goals, priorities, and preferences. To learn more about the importance of exercise, check out our picks for the best personal training apps.