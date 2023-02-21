Personal training apps are helpful for the gamut of fitness goers, of every experience level. There are plenty of reasons to reap the benefits of personal training on an app versus in a gym. Here's a quick breakdown of who might want to check out a personal training app:

Beginners: "A personal training app is great for anyone who wants to work out but is not sure what to do in the gym," Santucci explains. You can squeeze the most out of your gym time if you have an action plan for every day.

Frequent travelers: If you see a personal trainer on a regular basis but travel often, personal training apps make it easier to stick with your routine no matter where you are. Santucci adds, "Personal training apps are also good for clients who travel a lot and for people who don't need a ton of guidance and feel confident following a workout program on their own."

People on a budget: As noted, these apps tend to be a more budget-friendly alternative to in-person training or gym memberships. "Monthly programs on an app are typically cheaper than seeing a trainer in person," Santucci confirms.

All that considered, if you have access to upscale facilities with impressive trainers or respond better to in-person coaching, a personal training app might not be the best first choice for you. "By all means, train in person if you have access to a great gym with experienced personal trainers," Santucci adds. "But if you want to work with someone you don't have access to, online training is a great option."