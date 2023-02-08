Santucci says a personal trainer certification program is great for "anyone interested in training clients on their health and fitness and, honestly, anyone who wants to give advice, say on social media, regarding health and fitness." While you don't need to be certified to be a paid trainer, most health institutes and clients will ask to see your certificate—and we highly recommend confirming your own trainer's certification to make sure you are in good hands.

If you want to make personal training your career or even side hustle, it's a good idea to earn your certificate so you can ensure you're training your clients safely and effectively.

A stamp from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (the NCCA) is like the gold standard for any trainer certification. To obtain this, you must have a high school degree or GED and hold a current cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification or an automated external defibrillator (AED) certification. A few highly renowned programs have even more requirements, which we've called out in our list below.

"[Personal trainer] certifications provide the basic knowledge you need to practice, but the best way to learn is by doing and getting experience under your belt," Santucci says. "You cannot just get the certification and think you are an expert. You need to have hands-on experience with clients, and you need to understand how to apply the things you learn. Getting a certification doesn't make you a coach. Hands-on experience training clients makes you a coach." In short, if you're up for the challenge—then a certification is very worth it but is only the first step in your journey as a trainer.