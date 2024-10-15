Who should try it:

Those who benefit from hands-on, in-person learning will do well with NASM's curriculum. If you're looking for the gold standard of CPT certificates, this one is for you. It's also the most widely accepted and will open doors for the highest amount of opportunity.

Who should skip it:

If you prefer online-only learning or want to opt for an open book test with a higher pass rate, you might consider another program. NASM is very in-depth and will require a deep knowledge of the space in order to pass the final exam.