For trail runners, Strava is one of the best apps to track your workouts and share activities with friends. The app uses GPS technology to track your route and measures your pace, distance, and elevation. You can even add friends to your network, so they can see your latest efforts and comment or give you kudos when you post an activity.

The app has multiple safety features to keep athletes at ease. For one, it blocks the details of the start and finish points of your activity for privacy. It also has a Beacon feature that allows you to select up to three contacts to receive a text message when you start a run or bike ride. Those contacts will have access to follow your activity in real time, so someone always knows where you are. If you do love sharing the details of your workout, you can also create a Snapchat filter of your run, thanks to a recent partnership between the two brands.

Strava tracks runs, walks, hikes, bike rides, and even swims. It works with many other apps and devices, such as Garmin and the Apple watch, to keep your training synced. There’s a free version of the app that includes basic features, or you can pay for a membership that offers extras like route planning and advanced metrics.

Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, uses Strava regularly to track her own marathon training, as well as to track her friends and their progress. “I love how easy Strava is to use, and how safe I feel while using it. It gives me peace of mind knowing my key contacts have my location—especially on those early morning or evening long runs,” she says.