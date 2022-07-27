Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.

So, we rounded up our top seven picks for the best meditation apps of 2022, plus why now is as good a time as ever to start your meditation journey.

Those who meditate regularly swear by it—and those who don't, well, may have some trouble getting started. In either case, choosing the right app for you and your specific needs is a great way to take your meditation practice to the next level.

The benefits of meditation.

Meditation comes with so many benefits, and the good news is, there are a ton of different types of meditation to suit a variety of needs and experience levels.

Whichever style you opt for, meditation has been found in research to lower stress, pain, anxiety, and depression, as well as improve mindfulness, memory, and overall efficiency. On a physiological level, it even shows benefits for heart and brain health, increasing gray matter in the brain, and lowering blood pressure, among other things.

And these benefits are sure to make their way into even the smallest areas of your life, helping you to make more mindful decisions and operate from a place of ease and presence every day.