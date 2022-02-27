The excess tension we hold onto can often lead to a disconnection from the body, but body scans return us to our bodies and help us feel at home in them. In fact, research shows that those who practice body scans not only learn how to redirect their attention to their own bodies, but in turn are better able to manage stress, regulate emotion, and become more in tune with their physical and emotional states.

Schieffelin also adds that body scans can help with things like negative body image, by helping you bring loving awareness and healing to those areas. "Regularly practicing body scan meditation can help you to heal your relationship with yourself and feel a deeper sense of self-love for yourself—both inside and out," she says.