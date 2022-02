And lastly, like any meditation, body scanning is not always easy. It's normal for the mind to wander during this practice, or for different sensations to arise. Remain non-judgmental through it all, Schieffelin says. "Do not judge any thoughts, feelings, or sensations that arise during a body scan. Allow yourself to be open and sit in perfect awareness of anything that you notice," she adds.

In the case of any pain, stress, or tension, she says you can simply acknowledge it and allow it to pass before you move on to the next body part. "If there is a part of your body that you feel a block around, have trouble connecting with, or feel self-conscious of, imagine bringing love and healing light to that body part," she recommends.