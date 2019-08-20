Why Meditation Can Make You Angry & What To Do About It

Remember that anger, impatience, and irritation are all about something that has already happened—something that is dead and gone physically and is now simply rearing its ugly head in your mind and body. You can't change what has happened—but you might be able to learn a lesson from it. You'll know that's happened once the situation loses its electrical charge, and you can now talk about it and share it calmly. If the charge behind the situation or person isn't gone, then it could be a sign you haven't yet learned the lesson. So, during meditation, if some unpleasant emotion continues to come up, tell yourself, "This is over. It's dead and gone."