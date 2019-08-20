Why Meditation Can Make You Angry & What To Do About It

Meditating is kind of like cleaning out your closet. But instead of looking through your clothes and finding things that are old, ill-fitting, and outdated to free up some more space, you're looking through the storehouse of memory.

The only way to create space in the closet is to first become conscious of what you don't need and what isn't working for you. Then you simply pick it up and let it go. That's exactly what we do in meditation. We're becoming conscious of what we're holding on to so we can make room for the peace, the calm, and the happiness we seek.

The trick is: Don't fight the negative emotion that is coming up in meditation. It's a sign that you are noticing what you've outgrown and don't need to hold on to. Appreciate that the anger is coming up so that you can empty and release it and create space in your mental hard drive.