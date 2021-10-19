This Spiritual Instrument Can Raise Your Vibration On Demand: How To Play It

According to reiki master and sound healer Susy Schieffelin, these bowls are popular in sound healing because their unique vibrations "have the capacity to shift energy, clear blockages, and restore the mind, body, and spirit to a balanced state," she explains, adding other instruments (and even singing and chanting) are also used in sound healing "to create healing frequencies that can have a relaxing and restorative effect."

As Auster adds, the beautiful sounds created by singing bowls are both meditative and relaxing and can elicit a parasympathetic response in the body. "Waves made by striking or singing the bowls produce harmonics that can move you into different brainwave states," she adds.

While research on singing bowls is limited, there is some scientific evidence that certain tones and frequencies have the ability to calm down the body and mind.