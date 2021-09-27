How Sound Baths Are Revolutionizing Healing + How To Try One For Yourself

Sound bathing (also sometimes called "sound meditation" or "sound therapy") is the practice of mindfully listening to different sounds that help relax the body and mind.

As sound therapist and meditation teacher, Sara Auster explains to mbg, sound baths provide an immersive, full-body listening experience "that can bring balance, relaxation, and a sense of calm to your whole being."

Unlike certain meditations or breathwork practices, sound baths don't involve much guidance. Instead, they call on the audience to be present and listen. You can either attend an in-person sound bath (usually in a group setting) or listen to audio at home.

You can create a sound bath experience using many different instruments. Auster, for example, plays "singing bowls, tuning forks, gongs, and other overtone-emitting instruments to stimulate the alpha and theta brain waves," Auster explains.