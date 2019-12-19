The vagus nerve is the longest cranial nerve, extending from your brain stem to your abdomen. The vagus nerve connects to multiple organs such as your heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, spleen, fertility organs, and pancreas. It also affects your neck, ears, and tongue. Your vagus nerve has a direct impact on your parasympathetic nervous system, which helps put your body at ease so you can properly digest not only your food but also your emotions. When your vagus nerve is not being stimulated, it is referred to as "being low." On the other hand, low vagal tone can contribute to multiple disorders, such as anxiety, intestinal problems, depression, and eating disorders.

When you stimulate your vagus nerve, the relationship between your brain and body strengthens. One way to stimulate it is by increasing your blood flow. As the blood flow through your brain, organs, and gut increases, your body will learn to relax, soften, and fully digest its emotions. Activities like exercise, chanting aloud, prayer or meditation, deep diaphragmatic breathing, laughter, and cold-water face splashes help stimulate the vagus nerve and calm your sympathetic (fight-or-flight) nervous system.

I suggest practicing these exercise on a daily basis and incorporating them into your self-care routine. You can also implement them during times of stress or when you notice that your breathing is shallow.