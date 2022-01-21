The No. 1 Most Important Thing We Can Do To Support Mental Health, From An MD

This seemingly universal stress prompted Berzin to pen her latest book, State Change: End Anxiety, Beat Burnout, and Ignite a New Baseline of Energy and Flow. In it, she walks through the core actions that we take daily that dictate our mood, energy levels, and overall mental well-being.

Of course, many of the most severe stressors we face today are out of our control. But, as Berzin notes on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, "There are so many things we can do to positively shift our mental health on the physical plane."

These include topics we cover on mbg all the time: cleaning up your diet, reframing your relationship with technology, and keeping the body moving. We feel our best when we are doing all of these things. But of course, sometimes life gets in the way, and we aren't able to do all the healthy stuff we know we should.

On days like those, there is one action we can take for mental wellness that Berzin says trumps them all.