On the third day of the course, I found myself being very critical of the Vipassana structure and the technique, and I had made up my mind that Vipassana was not for me. That evening in meditation, in a deep state of self-observation, I saw how I had prematurely judged the course. We hadn't even learned the Vipassana technique yet, and I had already made up my mind about the 10-day experience. I realized how often I had been doing this in my life and how it prevented me from fully experiencing life. I let go of my judgments and found a deeper sense of presence than I had ever experienced. It has remained with me.