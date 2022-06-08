The next time you feel frustrated with a friend, colleague, or family member, take a moment to take inventory or write down all the reasons you are upset. Then save that for later when you can decide where the emotions are stemming from. Are they coming from your ego, from past experiences, or are they coming from your heart?

Next time you eat, stop for a moment after a few bites. Notice, what emotions are present. Are you stressed or eating while in a hurry? Your body will digest best when you're fully enjoying every bite and being present with the actual taste and smell of your food. See how you can shift your mood if it's not in a positive state as you consume your food. Eating is a very easy way to practice presence, although it's often neglected as society has us eating in a rush to get to the next thing.

A third way to get into the practice of presence is by setting alarms on your phone. You can set silent alarms and even label them if you wish. Set your alarms to go off every hour. During these times, stop what you are doing for a second, then pay attention to your feelings and what you are sensing. Even if you are feeling down, noticing and acknowledging that emotional experience is a beautiful way to practice present awareness. Then you can continue about your day.