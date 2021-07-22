Want To Lucid Dream Tonight? 9 Tips & Techniques To Get You Started

Simply put, lucid dreaming occurs when someone finds themselves conscious (or "lucid") within a dream. Sometimes, this awareness actually allows them to feel in control of their own dreams.

Aristotle first raised the concept of lucid dreaming in his treatise On Dreams in the fourth century BCE, but the practice wasn't studied scientifically until the 1970s.

Since then, it has been validated as a "hybrid state of consciousness with definable and measurable differences from waking and from REM sleep," the sleep stage in which we dream.

As you can imagine, lucid dreaming opens the door to quite a lot of fun, author of Lucid Dreaming: Gateway to the Inner Self Robert Waggoner tells mbg. But the benefits don't stop there: He adds that lucid dreaming allows people to tap into the seemingly unlimited potential of the dream world and consciousness itself.

Lucid dreams can be opportunities to access creativity, practice certain skills, work on emotional issues, and so much more, he says. Therapist and dream expert Leslie Ellis, Ph.D., adds that "lucid dreaming can bring you in touch with your own deep spiritual nature and bring about a sense of universal connectedness, and less fear of death."

It's even been shown to help treat nightmares, she adds, because if you can become lucid during a nightmare, "you can change the content in a way that feels more empowering right from within the dream itself," she says. In time, this reframing can lead to "greater flexibility and adaptability to life's challenges."

And according to Ellis, you'll want to bear in mind that lucid dreaming on demand usually takes patience and perseverance. "Even those who regularly experience lucid dreams can't always do so at will," she says.