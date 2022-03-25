One is just the power of suggestion. As you're going to sleep, if you just keep quietly telling yourself, "Tonight in my dreams I'll be more critically aware, and when I see something strange, I'll realize I'm dreaming." Just keep repeating that. Back when I was young, I created a technique where I would look at the palms of my hands every night before I went to sleep, and I'd say to myself, "Tonight in my dreams I'll see my hands and realize I'm dreaming."