One is just the power of suggestion. As you're going to sleep, if you just keep quietly telling yourself, "Tonight in my dreams I'll be more critically aware, and when I see something strange, I'll realize I'm dreaming." Just keep repeating that. Back when I was young, I created a technique where I would look at the palms of my hands every night before I went to sleep, and I'd say to myself, "Tonight in my dreams I'll see my hands and realize I'm dreaming."

Another way of approaching this is with the wake-back-to-bed technique, where you set the alarm to wake you up two hours before you normally would. When you wake up, you stay up for 15 or 30 minutes, and you think or read about lucid dreaming. Then as you fall back asleep, remind yourself that in your next dream you'll realize you're dreaming.