7 Signs You're On The Verge Of A Spiritual Transformation

When spiritual transformation comes knocking on your door, it unapologetically asks you to let go of parts of yourself and your life that are no longer of service.

Sometimes, new opportunities are right there to greet you. But more often than not, there is something that writer Charles Epstein calls the space between stories. He describes it this way: The old world falls apart but the new has not yet emerged [...] Without the mirage of order that once seemed to protect you and filter reality, you feel naked and vulnerable, but also a kind of freedom.

Monumental transformations don't happen all that often, and they can be difficult to identify, but after reflecting upon my own experiences and those of my clients, I've been able to parse many of the signs indicating that transformation was indeed happening.

Awareness is like a road map of understanding that can help you feel less alone while facing transition. May this road map serve as a support net for you, when you are being asked to step over to the other side.