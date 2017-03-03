 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Do This Tarot Reading On Yourself Today & Feel Beyond Empowered Tomorrow

Do This Tarot Reading On Yourself Today & Feel Beyond Empowered Tomorrow

Lindsay Mack
Written by Lindsay Mack
Lindsay Mack is a tarot reader, teacher, mentor and writer based in Brooklyn, NY. She is the founder of Wild Soul Healing and Soul Tarot School.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 3, 2017

Tarot is, above all else, a tool for reflection. It will mirror what we bring to it right on back to us. When we intentionally choose to read tarot for our highest and best good, forgoing inquiries into the future and focusing instead on the present moment, a deep wisdom will arrive. With every moment that we choose to be present in our lives, we co-create and intentionally birth the most aligned future possible—not only for ourselves but for the planet.

How to use tarot for growth

When we read tarot for our deepest expansion, our deck organically becomes a sacred tool for healing, awakening, and transformation. When we use tarot for the present moment, there are no predictions. There is no scary news, no right or wrong, no good or bad, only medicine. Why? Because everything in this life is an invitation. When we say yes to the invitations that are best for us, we can live in alignment with our intuition, with our truth.

We shed past patterning, old karmic cycles, fears, and traumas. We begin to see the value of intentional growth through anything that might arise in our life. The more we begin to trust the present moment (and it can take some time), the more we can be available for service on the planet, and for the treasures of a soul-filled life.

Not bad for a deck of 78 cards!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

A spread for illumination and clarity

Find a comfortable place to sit with your tarot deck. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and drop into your body. Gently invite in anyone or anything that you pray to or that makes you feel like you are in the presence of wisdom and love (i.e., your higher self, nature, Quan Yin, Source, The Goddess, etc.).

State your intention to receive wisdom and clarity on whatever is best for you in this moment, what you most need to know right now. Shuffle your cards in whatever manner you choose, then either spread them out and intuitively choose six (you can use your dominant or nondominant hand for this, whatever feels right to you), or cut your deck into six piles. Then pull a card for each of the following questions:

  1. What is happening right now?
  2. How can I move through it with ease and grace?
  3. What am I learning from this cycle of my life?
  4. What is currently leaving?
  5. What is on its way in?
  6. What's my medicine for the moment?

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(379)
sleep support+

Before you consult a book or a website for answers, deeply reflect on what you think. What colors do you see? Are there certain images that catch your eye? If worries or fears come up, bow over to them and gently inquire about why they might be arising. Journal about what comes through before you consult an outside source. (Tarot Wisdom by Rachel Pollack, The Way of the Tarot by Alejandro Jodorowsky, and Motherpeace by Vicki Noble are all excellent Tarot resources.)

Once you are finished, bow to yourself, thank your counsel, and see how the energies play out in your days and weeks!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Lindsay Mack
Lindsay Mack
Lindsay Mack is a intuitive healer, tarot reader, teacher, mentor and writer based in Brooklyn, NY. She is the founder of Wild Soul Healing and Soul Tarot School. Mack offers and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tarot-spread-for-deep-healing-transformation

Your article and new folder have been saved!