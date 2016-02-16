The 5 Stages Of Personal Growth

Remember being in second grade, or even seventh grade, and feeling confident you'd know what it meant to be an eighth grader or a tenth grader when the time came? Not worrying that you weren't in eighth grade at the age of 7?

We gave ourselves permission to be wherever we were in our developmental process. Now that we’re grown up, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to know everything right now.

After seeing so many people walk the path of transformation, I’ve realized there are many phases, and they don’t look the same in any two people’s lives. Think of life as your school. You’re constantly learning lessons and growing. While we need to give ourselves permission not to know everything now, it’s important to know where we are in the process. No matter our current phase, though, these three rules stay the same:

1. Don’t expect yourself to be anywhere other than where you are. Accept your current place on the path.

2. Anticipate the very next phase beyond the one you’re in, so you can be prepared for it when it arrives.

3. Be compassionate and understanding to others, regardless of their progress on their own personal journey.

I've described the five overarching phases below: