The Financial Habits That Actually Support Longevity, According to Experts

Eve Halimi, co-founder and CEO of Alinea Invest, a wealth management platform, makes it plain, “Start investing with whatever you have, even if it's just $5. The biggest mistake I see is people waiting until they have more money to start," she says. "Compound interest is most powerful when you give it time to work. If you invest $100 monthly starting at 22, you could have over $1.3 million by retirement, but wait until 32, and that drops to $540,000. The cost of waiting is hundreds of thousands of dollars.”