“Depending on where you are with your wants and needs, you may put aside 30, 40 even 50% of your income. I think the pay-yourself first method at lower percentages is great for first-time budgeters, but at higher percentages, such as 40+% for retirement and savings, it is fantastic for the ultimate budgeter, as you really need to watch your wants and needs,” says personal finance expert Jennifer Beeston.