"If you are in your early 20s or just retired, you may have had people discourage you from investing because 'you are too young' or 'you are too old.' However, age has nothing to do with investing. The earlier you start, the higher the chances of earning more from your investments over time. So, holding out on investing based on age can deter your financial goals. Do not let age dictate your investment decisions," says Tom Koesternen, a chartered financial analyst with The Guaranteed Loans.