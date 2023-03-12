3 Weekly Habits That Will Make You Feel More Confident About Your Finances

If you tell yourself you're not good with money it can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Change the narrative. Tell yourself something different.

Affirmations are positive statements repeated frequently to shift thoughts and can counteract negative beliefs like, "I'll never be able to save enough".

Therapist Crystal Jackson says to replace such thinking with words like, “I am financially secure” and “I have more than enough to meet all my needs”.

“Negative thoughts and beliefs may be holding you back from achieving your financial goals. If you believe that you will never be able to save enough money, repeating ‘I am financially secure’ can help shift that belief and create a more empowering mindset,” says Jackson.

Affirmations can also boost your belief in your abilities. “If you say, ‘I have the power to achieve my financial goals,’ you may begin to feel more capable and confident in your ability to manage money,” she says.

Laura Barrera a certified health coach offers a few affirmations, “I trust in my ability to create wealth and abundance in my life,” “I manifest abundance and prosperity in my life, and I believe it is on its way to me now,” “I choose to focus on abundance and let go of any limiting beliefs around money.” Rinse and repeat.

Create a list of affirmations that align with your financial goals and values. One way to do it, says Barrera, is to create a storybook in your notebook with images and photos that inspire wealth and abundance for you. “Incorporating visual aids can help to make your affirmations more powerful and engaging,” she says.