A Big Ol' List Of Positive Affirmations To Use Any Time You Feel Down

One of the beautiful things about affirmations is they're super easy to work with, and you can choose ones that speak to you—whether you found them in a list or you made them up yourself. To that end, it's important to opt for affirmations that really resonate with you and the person you want to be.

As spiritual author, Shannon Kaiser tells mbg, "there’s no need to overthink the affirmations, it’s more about the energy of how they feel when you speak them."

For example, if you're looking to find your soul mate, and the affirmation, "My soul mate is coming to me right now" isn't exactly resonating, you could change it to, "I am full of and worthy of abundant love now." "So you massage the affirmation into a vibration that feels good and can be true right now such as," Kaiser explains.

And speaking of, well, speaking, it can be incredibly empowering to say your affirmations out loud to the universe whenever you think of them. Kaiser actually recommends writing them down on sticky notes and placing them where you'll see them throughout the day (i.e. on your desk or mirror) as a helpful reminder.

From there, we'll go back to Yusim's previous point about pairing your affirmations with self-reflection and actionable steps. After all, you can say "I am wealthy" all you want, but without reflecting on your relationship with money or taking steps to improve your financial wellness, not much is going to change.

And the point of affirmations isn't to magically cast a spell on your life, but rather to start shifting you into a more positive mindset, so you're better able to take aligned steps toward what you're seeking.