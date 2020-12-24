This Simple Trick Might Just Make Your Affirmations More Powerful

An affirmation is a positive statement about yourself or your life that helps you begin to believe, see, and experience the thing that you're affirming. For example, if every day you repeated, "I love my body"—even if you didn't really—over time, you might find yourself starting to believe and embody that phrase.

But for anyone who struggles with positive thinking, getting into an affirmation practice can feel challenging. As mental health expert Mollie Aklepi, LMSW explains to mbg, "Some people shy away from affirmation statements because they do not have much evidence to believe that the affirmation is true. Statements like, 'I am great' or 'I believe in my ability to...' do not tap into understanding your feelings—and may even sound silly when you don't believe them."