The 369 Manifestation Method Is Super Popular — But Does It Work?
There are plenty of ways to start manifesting your desires, from making vision boards to working with the law of attraction. One method, in particular, that's been getting its fair share of attention lately is the 369 method, and it couldn't be easier to do.
After learning what it is and how to do it, I decided to give it a spin to see if it really works. Here's what happened.
What is the 369 method?
The 369 method involves writing down what you'd like to manifest three times in the morning, six times during the day, and nine times in the evening.
This method rose to popularity on TikTok (naturally), with videos under the hashtag "369method" amassing over 165 million views combined. You don't have to look hard to find folks on the app claiming the technique has helped them manifest new relationships, large sums of money, and more.
It was the renowned inventor Nikola Tesla who first thought three, six, and nine were powerful numbers for manifesting in the 20th century. Spiritual adviser Diana Zalucky tells mbg that "he believed these divine numbers were the key to unlocking the universe."
Numbers aside, the 369 practice tracks with the law of attraction, which states that we tend to attract what we give our attention to.
Hypnotist and author of Wishcraft Shauna Cummins adds that by focusing on what you desire, especially in such a consistent way, you might help your brain "find what it's looking for, and therefore [become] more likely to magnetize your desires into action."
The significance of the numbers.
Zalucky explains that the 369 method couples numerology and the law of attraction. Here's the significance of every number in the sequence:
- 3 represents our connection to source or the universe, and our creative self-expression
- 6 represents our inner strength and harmony
- 9 represents our inner rebirth (as in letting go of what no longer serves us and changing into who we are becoming)
How do you manifest using the 369 method?
Before getting started, you'll of course want to figure out what exactly it is you want to manifest. Once you're clear on that, it's time to come up with an affirmation. (For example, if you wanted to manifest money, your affirmation could be "I will receive a large sum of money.)
Here's what you'll do from there:
- Write down your affirmation three times as soon as you wake up in the morning.
- Write down your affirmation six times during the afternoon.
- Write your affirmation nine times before you go to bed.
Keep in mind, this method (and any method of manifesting, for that matter) is much more likely to work if you take action, too.
As Zalucky explains, "Do not make this list and sit pretty at home not doing anything about it. You are co-creating with the universe." After you get started, look out for chances to take action like opportunities, invitations, or divine downloads leading you toward a particular place or person.
I tried it.
If you're wondering whether the 369 method really works, so was I—which is why I had to give it a try myself. I wanted to start with something simple and positive, so I decided my affirmation would be, "I am filled with gratitude every day."
Now, I can't speak to whether this method will actually get a love interest to text you or land you a raise at work, but I can say that writing down that I was filled with gratitude did make me feel good.
After doing the 369 method for about a week, I noticed I was consistently feeling more positive and found myself noticing things I was grateful for throughout the day.
Now, it's as if my brain is looking for things to be grateful for, to reinforce that subconscious belief I've been instilling. Pretty cool stuff—and in my mind, it's good evidence that there's power in giving certain thoughts more attention than others.
The bottom line.
If you're looking to manifest something in your life, the simple 369 method may be worth a shot. When we narrow our focus on the things we want to attract and take aligned action to get there, we absolutely can manifest great things—and the right numbers can only help.
