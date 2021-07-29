The 369 method involves writing down what you'd like to manifest three times in the morning, six times during the day, and nine times in the evening.

This method rose to popularity on TikTok (naturally), with videos under the hashtag "369method" amassing over 165 million views combined. You don't have to look hard to find folks on the app claiming the technique has helped them manifest new relationships, large sums of money, and more.

It was the renowned inventor Nikola Tesla who first thought three, six, and nine were powerful numbers for manifesting in the 20th century. Spiritual adviser Diana Zalucky tells mbg that "he believed these divine numbers were the key to unlocking the universe."

Numbers aside, the 369 practice tracks with the law of attraction, which states that we tend to attract what we give our attention to.

Hypnotist and author of Wishcraft Shauna Cummins adds that by focusing on what you desire, especially in such a consistent way, you might help your brain "find what it's looking for, and therefore [become] more likely to magnetize your desires into action."