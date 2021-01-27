The Five Principles For Manifesting Your Desires
Manifestation has become a buzzword lately. Though it’s totally awesome that the law of attraction is now trendy, it also can be a bit misleading for folks who are unwilling to do the heavy lifting.
Over the years, I've noticed that many people approach manifestation from a place of “How can I get something to feel better?” Instead, the focus should be: “How can I feel better and therefore be an energetic match for attracting more greatness into my life?” The emphasis must be placed on healing the internal condition, not getting a hot new car or boyfriend.
Below are my five key principles for genuine manifesting. When practicing these steps, make sure to stay committed to the goal of feeling good first and attracting stuff second. After all, when your primary function is to be happy, then whatever comes to you is irrelevant. Happiness is your true manifestation.
1. Clear space.
Before you begin the manifestation process, take the time to release all your disbelief in your power to be happy. In my experience, one of the best ways to clear the blocks of disbelief is to pray for release. Begin a daily practice of asking the Universe to set you free from all the limiting beliefs that block you from believing in your greatness. Stay open for signs from the Universe and show up for the assignments that are brought to you.
Universal assignments come in many forms. Maybe you’re guided to the relationship that brings up all your sh*t so that you have to finally heal your fear. Or maybe you lose your job so that you can learn the lessons of self-reliance and strengthen your self-love. Trust that these assignments, however tough, are incredible opportunities for you to clean your energy and clear space to call in what you desire.
2. Get clear.
Clarity is king when it comes to manifesting your desires. You must have clear intentions for what you want to call in. Otherwise, you can manifest a lot of what you don’t want. Focus on what you desire, then make a list of all that goes along with it. If you’re getting clear about the job you want, make a list of all the things about the job that make you happy: the office, the people, the salary, etc. This list helps you clarify your intentions and access a vibrant mental picture of what you desire.
The most important part of this step is to clarify how you want to feel. When you get clear on how you want to feel, you can begin to access that feeling. That feeling is what makes the manifestation come into form. You can write a thousand lists and make a million vision boards, but if you don’t clearly feel what you want to experience, it will never truly manifest into form.
3. Think it, feel it, believe it!
sleep support+
Now let’s put these steps together: Take your clear intention and spend time every day sitting in the feeling of what it is that you desire. You might access the feeling through meditation and visioning exercises, or call on the feeling when you’re in nature or doing a form of exercise you love.
Let the thought inform the feeling and let the feeling take over your energy. From a metaphysical perspective, if you believe it, then it's already here. So make time for contemplating, thinking, feeling, and believing.
4. Chill!
The next step is crucial to the manifestation process. In order to truly manifest your desires into form, you gotta chill out! A Course in Miracles teaches: “Those who are certain of the outcome can afford to wait and wait without anxiety.”
Take this message with you and allow it to guide you into the belief that what you desire is on the way. Also, trust that the Universe has a much better plan than you do. Though you are clear about what you want, you cannot control the timing or the form in which it comes.
5. Trust the process.
Accepting your greatness in this moment, right now, is what manifests more greatness. Being in the now helps you accept that you're already living in your desired manifestation. When you feel it, you live it—regardless of what's happening on the outside. In time, the Universe can catch up with your energy and your desires come into form. This process of allowing the manifestation to follow your internal faith is the true process of co-creation.
Remember: Feeling good is the true manifestation—everything else is the icing on the already delicious cake!