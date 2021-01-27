Manifestation has become a buzzword lately. Though it’s totally awesome that the law of attraction is now trendy, it also can be a bit misleading for folks who are unwilling to do the heavy lifting.

Over the years, I've noticed that many people approach manifestation from a place of “How can I get something to feel better?” Instead, the focus should be: “How can I feel better and therefore be an energetic match for attracting more greatness into my life?” The emphasis must be placed on healing the internal condition, not getting a hot new car or boyfriend.

Below are my five key principles for genuine manifesting. When practicing these steps, make sure to stay committed to the goal of feeling good first and attracting stuff second. After all, when your primary function is to be happy, then whatever comes to you is irrelevant. Happiness is your true manifestation.