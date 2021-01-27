Clarity is king when it comes to manifesting your desires. You must have clear intentions for what you want to call in. Otherwise, you can manifest a lot of what you don’t want. Focus on what you desire, then make a list of all that goes along with it. If you’re getting clear about the job you want, make a list of all the things about the job that make you happy: the office, the people, the salary, etc. This list helps you clarify your intentions and access a vibrant mental picture of what you desire.