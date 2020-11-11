If Anyone Knows What's Keeping You From Your Goals, It's An MIT Neuroscientist

3 Factors That Could Be Keeping You From Manifesting Your Goals
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
If you're new to the concept of manifesting and the law of attraction, it essentially states that we have the power to shape our realities and reach our goals with enough intention, attention, and action. It's one of the universal laws of spirituality, and a tough one to put into practice—at least in the beginning.
If you've made your vision board, journaled on your intentions, done your rituals, and still are having trouble attracting your goal, here are three factors that could be getting in the way according to medical doctor, neuroscientist, and author of The Source, Tara Swart, MD, Ph.D.
1. Your goal isn't for the greater good.
When we picked Swart's brain, harmony is a word that came up a lot. First and foremost, she said, goals needs to be in harmony with the universe and the greater good. "It can't be a completely selfish act that's bad for other people," she says. "It's got to be about there being enough resources in the world for everyone."
That's not to say you can't manifest something that brings you abundance or pleasure—but in receiving abundance, ask yourself, how will that help you be of service, or make the world a better place? How could receiving more money, for example, also benefit others, such as your family or community?
2. You're lacking internal harmony.
In order to use the law of attraction, you also need to find harmony within yourself, Swart says. This starts by focusing on key three areas of the body: "It's about aligning your brain or logic; your heart, which is your emotions; and your gut, or your intuition," she says. Being aligned with logic, emotion, and intuition is important because "sometimes you make a decision or you want something and you know in your gut that it's not really right for you," Swart notes, "but you rationalize that it is."
3. The company you keep isn't inspiring you.
And lastly, you'll need some external harmony too to help support your endeavors. This is something Swart calls "universal connection," and it deals with the people in your life—specifically, those who influence you most. "The social norms and the emotional states of those people actually affect us much more than we ever thought before," she says.
"The research shows us that if these three to five people you're most influence by are all overweight, you're much more likely to become overweight," she notes. "If people in your circle get divorced, you're statistically more likely to get divorced in the next year."
All that to say, take stock of the company you keep and the way they make you feel. If their lifestyles aren't aligned with your goals, you might want to seek out new friendships that fulfill those needs.
The bottom line.
Manifesting isn't exactly easy, but with practice, it does become easier. And the more you can align your current reality with your goals, the faster you'll be calling things into your life. Swart was sure to emphasize, though, that some things will take longer than others. Be patient, hold on to your intention, and operate as if it's already come true. You're already on your way.
