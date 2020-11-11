If Anyone Knows What's Keeping You From Your Goals, It's An MIT Neuroscientist

And lastly, you'll need some external harmony too to help support your endeavors. This is something Swart calls "universal connection," and it deals with the people in your life—specifically, those who influence you most. "The social norms and the emotional states of those people actually affect us much more than we ever thought before," she says.

"The research shows us that if these three to five people you're most influence by are all overweight, you're much more likely to become overweight," she notes. "If people in your circle get divorced, you're statistically more likely to get divorced in the next year."

All that to say, take stock of the company you keep and the way they make you feel. If their lifestyles aren't aligned with your goals, you might want to seek out new friendships that fulfill those needs.