According to Jocelyn Kelly Reid, a manifesting expert and abundance coach, journaling is an incredible way to support and guide your manifestation process. "For starters," she says, "it can be extremely therapeutic for releasing our emotions and giving us a safe space to express everything that tells us that we can't have what we truly desire."

To that end, neuroscientist and author of The Source Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D., previously recommended journaling for that same reason. She says journaling daily can help you recognize a scarcity mindset versus an abundance mindset—because you won't get far manifesting from a scarcity mindset!

Writing also gives us the space to give the "thinking-brain" a rest and enter a flow state, Reid adds. And when we're in a flow state, we can better hear "what our heart and soul have to say about what we truly desire."

And of course, she notes, writing is a way of focusing one's energy, "which brings more potency to the manifestation process."