 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Personal Growth
Manifestation Journal 101: What It Is, How To Use One & Tips For Getting Started

Manifestation Journal 101: What It Is, How To Use One & Tips For Getting Started

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman journaling on an abstract collaged background

Image by mbg Creative x Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 9, 2021 — 12:02 PM

From reciting affirmations to vision boarding, there's no shortage of manifestation methods to try—and journaling is one worth considering.

Manifestation journals take your intentions to the next level. By encouraging you to put pen to paper, they help you carry your positive thoughts into the physical realm. No matter what you're looking to attract, here's how manifestation journals can help, plus how to get started working with one.

What is a manifestation journal?

A manifestation journal is essentially a journal used for—you guessed it—manifesting. Manifesting uses the law of attraction to attract things into our lives using positive energy, thoughts, and behaviors.

You can think of a manifestation journal as a written record of what you want to attract, in the same way that a vision board is a visual depiction of those things. Energy flows where attention goes, so by holding your goals in mind as you write, you're fueling your intention.

As professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson previously explained to mbg, working with the law of attraction is like "putting in an order with Spirit," and that's essentially what you're doing with a manifestation journal: writing out your goals, aka "putting your order in."

Advertisement

How journaling can help with manifesting

According to Jocelyn Kelly Reid, a manifesting expert and abundance coach, journaling is an incredible way to support and guide your manifestation process. "For starters," she says, "it can be extremely therapeutic for releasing our emotions and giving us a safe space to express everything that tells us that we can't have what we truly desire."

To that end, neuroscientist and author of The Source Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D., previously recommended journaling for that same reason. She says journaling daily can help you recognize a scarcity mindset versus an abundance mindset—because you won't get far manifesting from a scarcity mindset!

Writing also gives us the space to give the "thinking-brain" a rest and enter a flow state, Reid adds. And when we're in a flow state, we can better hear "what our heart and soul have to say about what we truly desire."

And of course, she notes, writing is a way of focusing one's energy, "which brings more potency to the manifestation process."

Tips for getting started

1. Get clear on your vision

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(189)
sleep support+

Any time you're trying to manifest something, it's important to get super clear and super specific on your goals. The more detailed, the better!

As Reid notes, if you wanted to manifest wealth, for example, you could write down (multiple times), "I call in $10K in the month of December 2021," and then include lots of details about all the incredible things that will come out of your manifestation.

Advertisement

2. Imagine what it will be like

On top of getting hyper-specific, Reid adds you'll want to really immerse yourself in the experience of writing and imagining what you're trying to manifest. The more you can really feel it as if it were already real, the more you're aligning with the vibration of what you want.

Expressing things that would bring you joy from the manifestation allows you to get into that feeling, she explains, "and that's what creates an energetic frequency that helps align you to your desires." She adds that once you're energetically aligned, it can lead to the inspired action necessary to achieve the thing you're looking to manifest.

3. Journal about limiting beliefs

It might seem counterintuitive to write about the negative stuff in a journal all about attracting what you want, but it's actually essential to get it out of your system. If you're feeling any sort of resistance in your manifesting process, Reid says, airing out your limiting beliefs helps "train your brain to look toward new possibilities, solutions, and opportunities, vs. limitations and challenges."

And as registered yoga instructor Sonia Lopez Simpson previously wrote for mbg, even keeping a "worry list" of anything that's bothering you can help to "release the heavy energy that often keeps us stuck."

She and Reid both note doing this often makes you realize your worries might just be wasting your energy—and keeping you from manifesting.

Advertisement

Manifestation journal templates to try

The 369 method:

The 369 method is a very simple manifestation practice that's perfect for novice and veteran manifestors alike. It involves coming up with an affirmation, and writing three times as soon as you wake up, six times during the afternoon, and nine times before you go to bed.

Keep things feasible at first:

Reid tells mbg one of her favorite ways to use manifestation journals is by writing specifically what you desire, "something that feels really good, expansive, exciting to start—but also feasible." She explains that in the beginning stages of manifestation, evidence or "seeing to believe," is really important.

So, the more you start seeing those feasible goals manifest, the more you strengthen your ability to believe in receiving something you don’t already have, she adds.

Advertisement

Journal about future you:

Again, it's really important when manifesting to feel that it's real. Reid suggests writing about the person you would be, how you would move, what you would do in the world, etc., once your desires manifest. "This creates energetic alignment with my manifestation, which quickens the manifestation process and allows me to become the person who already has what I desire," she explains.

3 manifestation journals to try:

manifest your dream life book with key on cover

Dream Life Manifestation Journal with Law of Attraction Crash Course 

Dream Life Manifestation Journal with Law of Attraction Crash Course 

$14.99
manifestation journal in pink with astrological symbols on cover

Manifestation Journal: Law of Attraction Techniques, Exercises and Tools for Creating Abundance, Success, and Joy

Manifestation Journal: Law of Attraction Techniques, Exercises and Tools for Creating Abundance, Success, and Joy

$19.99
The 369 method book with black and white cover

369 Manifesting Journal: A 93 Day Guided Workbook

369 Manifesting Journal: A 93 Day Guided Workbook

$16.93

The takeaway

Journaling is a great practice to incorporate into your manifestation process for a number of reasons. Not only does it help you get clear on your goals, but it can show you what needs to be adjusted (like limiting beliefs) in order to attract what you want. So whether you're looking to make money, call in love, or land your dream job, greet your journal and get to writing.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

A Dream Teacher Breaks Down The Top 3 Barriers Between You & Lucid Dreams

Athena Laz
A Dream Teacher Breaks Down The Top 3 Barriers Between You & Lucid Dreams
Spirituality

This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
This Is A Magical Week To Press Pause & Rest, According To Astrologers
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

4 Important Perks Of Vitamin A That Have Nothing To Do With Your Eyes*

Josey Murray
4 Important Perks Of Vitamin A That Have Nothing To Do With Your Eyes*
Routines

This 10-Minute Beginner-Friendly Workout Will Ignite Your Entire Body

Janeil Mason, M.S.
This 10-Minute Beginner-Friendly Workout Will Ignite Your Entire Body
Integrative Health

PSA: Your Multivitamin Might Be Missing These Important Minerals

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
PSA: Your Multivitamin Might Be Missing These Important Minerals
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

I’ve Made It My Career to Care For Others — Here’s How I Care For Myself

Alexandra Engler
I’ve Made It My Career to Care For Others — Here’s How I Care For Myself
Beauty

What Goes First: Vitamin C Or Hyaluronic Acid? How To Layer Your Skin Care

Jamie Schneider
What Goes First: Vitamin C Or Hyaluronic Acid? How To Layer Your Skin Care
Integrative Health

You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This "Master Antioxidant"

Lindsay Boyers
You're Probably Not Getting Enough Of This "Master Antioxidant"
Integrative Health

Of All The Multivitamins Out There, These Are Our 18 Favorites

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Of All The Multivitamins Out There, These Are Our 18 Favorites
Climate Change

This Unlikely Ingredient Could Reduce Emissions From Gassy Cows By Up To 90%

Emma Loewe
This Unlikely Ingredient Could Reduce Emissions From Gassy Cows By Up To 90%
Sex

A Sex Therapist's Guide To Falling In Love With Your Masturbation Practice

Rachel Wright, LMFT
A Sex Therapist's Guide To Falling In Love With Your Masturbation Practice
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-start-manifestation-journal-tips-tricks-and-templates

Your article and new folder have been saved!