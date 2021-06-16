How Self-Fulfilling Prophecies Can Influence Our Behavior & Relationships

The Pygmalion effect is all about higher expectations leading to improved outcomes. It gets its name from the mythical Greek character Pygmalion, who fell in love with a statue he had carved himself.

Science is starting to uncover how this effect works in the body: In one 1960s study, researchers Robert Rosenthal and Lenore Jacobson found that when teachers expected better performance from their students, the students did, in fact, perform better.

They theorized that because the teachers thought their students were smart or would perform well, this likely lead them to show more concern for the students' learning, be more attentive, or even have a more positive mood around the students (all of which could help facilitate learning).

The point is, when we hold a bias or expectation about something, we will often act as such, which can bring about the outcome—whether we wanted it or not.