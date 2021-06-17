You've Heard Of The Law Of Attraction—But How About The Law Of Vibration?

The second universal law, the law of vibration, posits that everything (every atom, object, and living thing) is in constant motion, vibrating at a specific frequency.

As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser explains to mbg, "the speed or rate at which something vibrates is referred to as its frequency," with the only difference between one object and another being the rate of its vibration.

You can think of this frequency as vibrational energy. And according to author of Self-Care for Empaths and professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, "Someone’s energy, or the energy of a physical space or a group of people, isn’t something you can see or touch—but it’s something you sense, feel, and react to."

The whole idea behind this law is not only that we all have a specific vibrational frequency, but further, that we can learn to adjust our vibration if we're caught in a low vibrational experience or scenario. "The more you attune to your own energy, the more you see how your vibes affect your entire experience," Kaiser adds.