You've Heard Of The Law Of Attraction—But How About The Law Of Vibration?

The Law Of Vibration, Explained: How To Use This Universal Law To Your Advantage
Understanding the 12 natural laws of the universe can help shift your perspective and approach to life. And while the law of attraction is the most well-known, the other laws deserve your attention, too—including the law of vibration.
Here's what this natural law is all about, plus how spiritual experts recommend using it to your advantage.
The 12 laws of the universe:
The 12 universal laws are thought to be the ancient and unchanging laws of our world. These laws are often associated with Ho'oponopono, an ancient Hawaiian meditation for freedom. Some of the laws, however, are also attributed to hermetic philosophy going back to ancient Egypt.
Over time, these laws have been passed down and made their rounds around the world. Today, plenty of people still use them to help manifest the life they desire and gain a deeper understanding of reality. (Be sure to check out our full guide to all 12 universal laws if you're curious to know more!)
The law of vibration, explained.
The second universal law, the law of vibration, posits that everything (every atom, object, and living thing) is in constant motion, vibrating at a specific frequency.
As spiritual author Shannon Kaiser explains to mbg, "the speed or rate at which something vibrates is referred to as its frequency," with the only difference between one object and another being the rate of its vibration.
You can think of this frequency as vibrational energy. And according to author of Self-Care for Empaths and professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, "Someone’s energy, or the energy of a physical space or a group of people, isn’t something you can see or touch—but it’s something you sense, feel, and react to."
The whole idea behind this law is not only that we all have a specific vibrational frequency, but further, that we can learn to adjust our vibration if we're caught in a low vibrational experience or scenario. "The more you attune to your own energy, the more you see how your vibes affect your entire experience," Kaiser adds.
How to use the law of vibration to your advantage.
1. For manifesting:
In order to manifest anything, we must first match the vibration of what it is we're looking for. As Kaiser explains, "You will only attract to yourself energy that matches up with your energy. You will only attract vibrations that match up with your vibration."
Say you want to manifest more wealth, but you constantly think about how you need more money. Remember that your thoughts also have vibrational energy; The thought "I need more money" actually holds a vibration of lack and could lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy. "We have the power to dictate the frequency of our being by directing our own thoughts," Kaiser notes.
2. For navigating situations:
According to Richardson, tapping into this universal law can help you figure out how you feel in a situation or scenario at any given time. "Once you discern what feels high vibrational to you—like attitudes, places, and people that feel connecting, healthy, and exciting—it’s easier to sense when you are in the presence of high vibes."
3. For managing emotions:
And of course, emotions also hold vibrational frequencies, and working with this law can help you navigate them. "Emotions are powerful guides to shift us into a higher, more balanced state of being," Kaiser says, adding emotions can range from very low frequency (fear, shame, etc.) to very high frequency (joy and love).
"There are no bad feelings—it’s all energy that wants to move forward," she explains. "When we feel anxious or stressed, this is simply energy that wants to move through us and be released."
The law of vibration helps us recognize when we're moving through dense, heavy emotions, so we can let them go and maintain a higher frequency.
How to raise your vibration.
1. Practice self-care.
Richardson recommends practicing self-care regularly to raise your vibration and show up in the world in a clearer, stronger way.
And the nice thing about self-care is it can look different for everybody: Whether it's by taking a weekly bath ritual, prioritizing getting out into nature, or journaling, when you take care of yourself, your vibration will reflect it.
2. Nourish your body.
Kaiser and Richardson also both recommend nourishing your body with a high-vibrational diet and movement routine.
Heavy, unhealthy foods can certainly lower our energy, as you've probably noticed after a particularly rich meal. Meanwhile, healthy, whole foods can leave you feeling energetically light and not bogged down.
Similarly, when we're not getting enough exercise, we can feel stagnant, while a good workout can leave us energized.
3. Find what feels good for you, and do it.
"One of the best ways to build up a solid foundation of being in alignment and raising your vibration is to focus on daily activities that make you feel good and balanced," Kaiser explains.
Again, this will look different for everyone, but she recommends always trying to focus on "joy, love and peace, as these vibrations help you feel healthier and happier."
4. Meditate.
Emotions are one of the primary drivers of our energetic frequency or vibration. Picking up or deepening a meditation practice can improve our ability to regulate emotions, let things go, and raise our vibration at the same time. There are plenty of different types of meditation to try, so experiment and find one that works for you.
5. Cut out low vibrational people, places, and things.
And lastly, don't underestimate the effect the external world has on your vibration! The more you work with the law of vibration, the more you'll be able to hold your own vibe steady regardless of outside influence. However, those who are new to this work or are highly sensitive might find this challenging.
Of course, it's impossible to cut low-vibrational situations out of your life altogether. But when you do have the ability to do so, avoiding people, places, and things that drain your energy can help protect the high frequency you've been cultivating.
Law of vibration vs. law of attraction.
You might be wondering, how is this law different from the law of attraction? It's a good question, as they are similar—and can even work together.
As Kaiser explains, "The law of vibration is the first law that must happen before law of attraction; In creating that vibration within yourself you invoke the law of vibration deliberately, and only then can the law of attraction happen."
The law of vibration is about matching the specific frequency of what you're looking for, and the law of attraction takes this idea a bit further by allowing you to "create [the frequency] within yourself by any means, like visualization, meditation, or affirmations," she adds.
At the end of the day, whenever we're manifesting, we do need to work with these two laws so we can both attract and vibrate at the same level as what we want. "What you align with vibrationally is easier to attract," Richardson notes.
The bottom line.
The law of vibration shows us that everything is energy, and we can match the energy of anything we're looking to manifest. Along with the 11 other universal laws, this one can help us access a more aligned and abundant life.
