A Natural Medicine: Doctors Share Their Favorite Ways To Spend Time Outdoors

Good things come when we step outside. Research continues to back up what we've long known intuitively: Spending time in nature is one of the best ways to support physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Walking through the forest can strengthen immunity, sticking your feet in the grass can ease stress, and heading to the coast can wash away worry.

To ring in National Get Outdoors Day, which is June 12, and the newly minted Great Outdoors Month, we asked some of the doctors in our network about their favorite ways to get outside for the sake of their health and happiness. From backyard herb gardens to freezing-cold alpine lakes, here's where they head to be one with the world.