This will look different for everyone, but to apply this third principle, you want to not only do things but think thoughts that allow you to be in a state of ease, where your body is "vibrating" at a more positive level. Applying the first two principles can help you start to do this. (You might be noticing all of these principles are deeply interwoven.) With this principle, we acknowledge that we have the power to control our vibration rather than our vibration controlling us.