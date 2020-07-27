Let's break down how this theory plays out in real life, using the second and sixth chakras as an example. The second chakra, or sacral chakra, represents our emotions, creativity, and flow. It also governs our relationships, partnerships, and sexuality. In our physical body, the sacral aligns with our reproductive system and sexual organs, kidneys, intestines, bladder, and hips.

Chakra polarity tells us that even when someone's sacral is balanced, their ability to create, as well as their desire for intimacy, may be affected if their sixth chakra, the third-eye chakra, is imbalanced. The third eye is the chakra that governs our mood, intuition, and connection to the divine. Because this sixth chakra aligns with our pituitary glands, our neurons and neurotransmitters, it affects our thoughts, sleep, and ability to visualize, as well as our mood.

Even though it may seem unlikely at first, it makes sense that an imbalanced third eye may be affecting your ability to have sexual intimacy. Especially if all of your chakras seem to be relatively open and balanced and you're feeding yourself sacral-supportive foods like nuts, seeds, dietary fats, orange-colored foods, and plenty of water, it would be best to double-check your sixth chakra. Are you nourishing your third eye enough? Have you gotten enough sleep? How has your thought-processing and intuition felt? It might be time to try a few practices to clear the third-eye chakra and see if that helps.