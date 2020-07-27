mindbodygreen

Polarity: What It Is & Why It's Important For Chakra Balancing

July 27, 2020 — 21:03 PM

There are seven major energy centers, or chakras, located throughout the body from the base of the spine to the crown of the head. You can think of chakras (Sanskrit for "wheels") as the links between our energetic and physical bodies. They also speak to the universal life force energy that connects all of us to one another and our environment.

Each chakra vibrates or spins at a particular frequency that is thought to affect specific biological processes in the body. Each of the chakras is associated with a different color of the rainbow, and the circulation of energy in each of our chakras influences our physical as well as our mental well-being by way of stimulation or inhibition. Open, balanced chakras align with corresponding healthy organ systems and a well-functioning physiological body, as well as stability and health within the emotional and energetic body. 

What does it mean to have balanced "polarity" between the chakras?

Polarity is another term you'll sometimes hear to describe the chakras. But what does it mean? I like to think of polarity as it relates to the popular phrase "as above, so below." This is a reference to the Universal balance that exists at all times. It means that we are all made up of energy and connected, that our Universe is made up of physical and spiritual dimensions and that anything that happens in one dimension reflects upon the other.

Likewise, as much as it is important for each individual chakra to be in balance, it's also important for the upper chakras to be in balance with the lower chakras. This polarity between the seemingly opposite ends of our chakra system allows for true alignment between our physical, emotional, and energetic bodies. True healing comes when we can unblock each individual chakra as well as find balance between our first and seventh; our second and sixth; and our third and fifth chakras.

What chakra polarity looks like in practice.

Let's break down how this theory plays out in real life, using the second and sixth chakras as an example. The second chakra, or sacral chakra, represents our emotions, creativity, and flow. It also governs our relationships, partnerships, and sexuality. In our physical body, the sacral aligns with our reproductive system and sexual organs, kidneys, intestines, bladder, and hips.

Chakra polarity tells us that even when someone's sacral is balanced, their ability to create, as well as their desire for intimacy, may be affected if their sixth chakra, the third-eye chakra, is imbalanced. The third eye is the chakra that governs our mood, intuition, and connection to the divine. Because this sixth chakra aligns with our pituitary glands, our neurons and neurotransmitters, it affects our thoughts, sleep, and ability to visualize, as well as our mood.

Even though it may seem unlikely at first, it makes sense that an imbalanced third eye may be affecting your ability to have sexual intimacy. Especially if all of your chakras seem to be relatively open and balanced and you're feeding yourself sacral-supportive foods like nuts, seeds, dietary fats, orange-colored foods, and plenty of water, it would be best to double-check your sixth chakra. Are you nourishing your third eye enough? Have you gotten enough sleep? How has your thought-processing and intuition felt? It might be time to try a few practices to clear the third-eye chakra and see if that helps.

The bottom line.

Once you have an understanding of the importance of the polarity between the chakras, it becomes easier to pinpoint a solution to a problem. First, check your physical symptoms, then check your energetic and emotional symptoms. You can support your body accordingly with the foods and activities that correspond with the symptoms of that chakra. If you're still experiencing a block, check the polar opposite chakra and see if you're fully nourishing the energy center and physiological activities there.

