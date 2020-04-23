"Each chakra color carries a particular vibrational frequency that you can tap into, work with, and amplify," explains acupuncturist, Reiki master, and author of Chakra Healing, Margarita Alcantara, LAc. "Delving into healing at this level is very powerful."

Keeping this in mind, working with a particular chakra color can help you draw that color's energy—or frequency—into your life. When deciding on a color to incorporate into your practice, consider what energy you are looking for right now. Then, scan the list below to find the color that corresponds to it.

Alcantara recommends working with your chosen chakra color(s) using visualization: Picture that color as a sphere of light that exists in your body, and watch it grow and radiate. Visualize it becoming stronger and more vibrant with each breath.

If you're into crystals, you can also seek out a stone that corresponds to your chosen color and work it into your spiritual practice. Hold it during meditation, add it to your altar, or carry it around as a reminder of an intention.